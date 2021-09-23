EPWORTH, Iowa — Western Dubuque set out to prove it deserved its freshly received No. 1 ranking in the state.
Dyersville Beckman wanted to make a statement.
Both teams’ desires ultimately came to fruition on Thursday night in a hotly contested, back-and-forth rivalry battle between top-10 programs.
Even though the Class 4A top-ranked Bobcats completed a 25-23, 26-24, 25-20 sweep of the 2A No. 7 Trailblazers at Western Dubuque High School, the match featured 34 lead changes with a winner not determined until the final stretch of each set.
“This is always a big game, a big rivalry,” WD coach Megan Scherrman said. “I joked today and said, ‘I wish rankings would have come out on Friday.’ You know that No. 1 puts that real big target on your back. Our girls played like it and played good ball today. This is probably the most even they’ve played for all three games. It was a good night for us.”
The Bobcats (14-3) had to rally in each set to hold back the Blazers (18-5) and earn their seventh straight victory. Maddie Harris floored 17 kills, and Meredith Bahl chipped in 13 kills. Maddy Maahs delivered 33 assists, while Ella Meyer added 21 digs and Natalie Ulrichs had 16 more.
“Feels good and obviously we have a lot of chemistry together,” Harris said. “We’re really working together well.”
As for the players? They’re not taking too much stock into that No. 1 ranking.
“I’d say the rankings don’t matter,” Harris said. “It only matters that we play hard. Even if we’re ranked No. 1 or not, we can’t come out here and lay an egg and blow it. We don’t think the rankings matter, to me personally or the team.”
Kiersten Schmitt led Beckman with 17 kills, and Olivia Hogan provided 31 digs.
“I told the girls that honestly, we were lucky to be that close,” Beckman coach Todd Troutman said. “They out passed us; they were in system pretty much all night long. We kind of struggled to stay in system with their passing. I told the girls it was a great effort, but execution wasn’t great. You have to credit West Dubuque. They’re a fantastic ball club and they put a lot of pressure on you.”
The opening set saw 15 lead changes, and with the Blazers on the brink with a 23-22 lead, the Bobcats answered with three straight points to take it away. Harris nailed two kills and then delivered a beautifully placed ace to wrap up the 25-23 win.
Schmitt’s big arm powered Beckman to a 20-14 advantage in the second set, but the Bobcats clawed back with a wild 12-4 run the rest of the way for the raucous victory in a set that had another 13 lead changes. Harris and Libby Lansing delivered big hits, but Bahl sealed the deal with back-to-back hammering shots for the 26-24 triumph.
“It took our defense to get it done,” said Meyer, who recently surpassed 1,000 career digs for the Bobcats. “If our defense didn’t play the way it played, we wouldn’t have won that game. We talked all week about stopping Kiersten. We knew she’s going to get her kills, but we have to slow her down. We have to get our points when she’s in the back row. Stay calm.”
Harris had two kills and two ace serves in the final five points of the third set to lead WD to the sweep — a declaration from the Bobcats as a new No. 1.
“Still playing their game,” Scherrman said. “We know a lot about the teams we play, but none of that matters if we don’t take care of the ball on our side of the court. They stayed aggressive for every point and Maddy Maahs did a fantastic job of moving the ball around. We have a quick offense and we can make a lot of blockers not know where we’re coming from.”