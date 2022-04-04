Dubuque Wahlert coach Lindsey Beaves speaks to her team during a timeout at the Iowa Class 4A state volleyball tournament in 2018. After taking a two-year hiatus, Wahlert announced on Monday that Beaves is returning to run the program.
After helping the Dubuque Wahlert volleyball program capture three state championships as a player, Beaves returned and became head coach in 2013. She led Wahlert for seven seasons and won three more state championships. In July of 2020, she resigned amid coronavirus concerns with a young family.
But now, she's back.
Wahlert Athletic Director Tom English announced Monday the re-hiring of Beaves as the school's volleyball coach. She takes the program back from Paige Griffith, who resigned after two seasons.
"We are thrilled to have Lindsey back leading our program," English said in a press release. "When she stepped away a couple of years ago, I told her the door was always open for her return should the right circumstances ever arise. Clearly, her success speaks for itself. Her experiences as a player and a coach will bring a lot to the table for the young women in our program."
As a player under Hall of Fame coach Tom Keating, the former Lindsey Kane helped Wahlert to three straight championships from 2001-03 during an era when the Eagles won a state-record six consecutive titles. She went on to compete at the NCAA Division I level for the College of Charleston, and played professionally in Croatia for a year, before returning to Wahlert as an assistant coach under Julie Kieffer.
In 2013, a year after she was inducted into the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union's volleyball Hall of Fame, Beaves succeeded Jan Thyne as the Eagles head varsity coach. Four years later, Beaves coached Wahlert to its first state volleyball title in more than a decade. It was the start of three straight championships from 2016-18.
"Lindsey is a great teacher of the game and has a competitive spirit that is contagious," English said. "She has been an integral part of the rich Wahlert Catholic volleyball tradition and will undoubtedly continue to add to that tradition."