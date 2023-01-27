Dubuque Senior dominated the podium at the Mississippi Valley Conference Mississippi Division girls bowling tournament on Thursday to highlight a banner day for local entries.
Wahlert’s Aaron Kluesner and Hempstead’s Libby Leach won individual championships, while Western Dubuque sent four bowlers to the podium.
Alison Hedrick won the individual title with a 249-194—443 to lead a 1-2-3-4 finish for the team champion Rams at May City Bowl in Cedar Rapids. Morgan Bettcher followed with a 264-173—437, Mady Arrington took third with a 198-236—434 and Clara Pregler placed fourth with a 227-206—433. Senior’s fourth and fifth scorers, Jaquelyn Hochrein and Mackenzie Lang, placed ninth and 10th with 385 and 381 to put an exclamation point on a school record 2,132 through the individual portion of the meet.
Senior then shot Baker scores of 217, 179, 177, 159 and 208 for a school-record 3,072 team count and a 400-pin victory over Cedar Rapids Prairie.
Dubuque Wahlert took sixth with a 2,286 count. The Golden Eagles scored with Katelyn Vaassen (293), Amelia Oglesby (352), Emma Kelzer (322), Erin King (312) and Kenna Wolbers (262), while Theresa Kircher’s 246 did not count. They shot Baker games of 184, 170, 142, 133 and 143.
MISSISSIPPI DIVISION BOYS
Kluesner fired games of 255 and 256 for a 511 series and a 10-pin victory over Cedar Rapids Jefferson’s Myle Breemeersch for the Mississippi Division boys individual title at May City Bowl in Cedar Rapids. Dubuque Senior’s Drake Reed also made the podium by placing seventh with a 234-214—448, while Wahlert’s Brevin Hawkinson took ninth with a 212-232--444.
Jefferson won the team championship with a 3,122, 48 pins clear of the runner-up Rams. Cedar Rapids Xavier took third with a 3,029, and Wahlert finished fourth at 3,014.
Senior also counted Matthew Poling (361), Zachary Wlochal (371), Michael Wlochal (397) and Hayden Hirsch (392), while Cael Patters shot a 335. The Rams followed with Baker games of 246, 183, 252, 233 and 191.
Wahlert’s scoring bowlers included Brendan Poirier (375), Pierce Oberfoell (393) and Luke Zimmerman (378), while Sam Stille shot a 354. The Eagles’ Baker counts were 173, 248, 186, 135 and 171.
VALLEY DIVISION GIRLS
Leach rolled a 247-224—471 series to win the MVC Valley Division girls championship at Cedar Rapids Bowling Center. Her score was just one pin shy of the boys divisional winner, Alex Hume, of Cedar Rapids Kennedy.
Western Dubuque’s Baylee Neyen rolled a 233-236—469 to finish second, 28 pins ahead of Kennedy’s Kaylee Harris. Waterloo West took the team title with a 2,777, followed by Linn-Mar (2,636), Western Dubuque (2,601) and Hempstead (2,561).
Western Dubuque also scored with Claire McGrane (317), Megan Vaske (255), Olivia Thul (336) and anchor Kirsten Butcher (357), while Addie Kress’ 244 did not factor in the scoring. The Bobcats shot Baker games of 171, 162, 182, 170 and 182.
Hempstead’s additional scoring came from Grace Watters (240), Madison Ninneman (363), Ava Kennedy (321) and Chloe Hansen (302), while Tasha Sheehy’s 230 did not count. The Mustangs rolled Baker games of 188, 196, 136, 205 and 139.
VALLEY DIVISION BOYS
Western Dubuque placed three boys in the top six to finish second in the team race at the MVC Valley Division tournament at Cedar Rapids Bowling Center.
Aidan Besler placed third with a 221-234—455, while Nolan Vaske took fifth with a 249-201—450 and Carsten Bahl finished sixth with a 213-223—436. Cedar Rapids Kennedy’s Alex Hume (472) and Lucas Dolphin (466) took the top two individual spots to lead the Cougars to a 3,239 and a comfortable victory over Western Dubuque.
The Bobcats also got a 405 from Jude Ludwig and a 388 from Nick Sweeney while Ethan Potter’s 353 did not factor in the 3,065 team count. Western Dubuque had Baker scores of 210, 141, 206, 199 and 175.
Hempstead finished third in the division with a 3,004. The Mustangs scored with Ben Freisinger (400), Andrew Watters (421), Gavin Wardle (412), David O’Dell (393) and Hudson Orr (422), while Nick Hingtgen’s 363 did not factor in the scoring. Hempstead scored Baker games of 218, 202, 210, 177 and 149.
