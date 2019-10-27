Clarke coach Miguel Regalado guaranteed his startup program was going to get wins when he first arrived on campus.
On Saturday, the Pride pulled off an epic fourth quarter rally to take out Graceland.
Riley Langford caught a 2-yard touchdown pass from Kenyon Williams with 7 seconds remaining, and Clarke earned the program’s second-ever win and first on the road with a 28-23 comeback victory over the Yellowjackets in Lamoni, Iowa.
The Pride (2-6, 2-0 Heart North) trailed, 14-2, at halftime, and were down, 23-8, after Christopher Morris’ 30-yard field goal for Graceland (0-8, 0-2). Jordan Brown punched it in for his second touchdown of the game, cutting Clarke’s deficit to 23-14 with 8:07 remaining. James Vandun connected with Langford for a 4-yard touchdown at the 5:01 mark, and Langford caught a two-point try to bring the Pride within 23-22.
A botched punt attempt by Graceland with 22 seconds left set Clarke up at the Graceland 11, and the Pride scored two plays later on Langford’s TD catch. Clarke outscored the Yellowjackets, 20-3, in the final quarter. They host Culver-Stockton next week at Dalzell Field.
Dubuque 69, Luther 14 — At Decorah, Iowa: The Spartans (5-3, 4-2 American Rivers Conference) set a program record with 740 total yards as they won their fourth straight game in conference. Cuba City grad Kordell Stillmunkes had two rushing touchdowns in the second quarter as Dubuque took a 35-14 lead into halftime. Kody Reimer caught his second of two touchdown passes from Sean Duffy in the third quarter for a 42-14 lead and the Spartans played primarily with reserves throughout the fourth quarter.
Stillmunkes finished with 102 yards on 11 carries and Duffy was 20 of 23 passing for 349 yards and three touchdowns. UD enters its bye week and will next host Buena Vista on Nov. 9.
UW-Platteville 43, UW-Eau Claire 8 — At Eau Clarie, Wis.: Colin Schuetz had four passing touchdowns and another on the ground as the No. 16-ranked Pioneers (6-1, 3-1 WIAC) stomped conference foe Eau Claire.
Schuetz finished with 27 completions on 34 attempts for 314 yards and no interceptions. Brandt Stare led Platteville with 124 yards receiving on 10 receptions and caught a TD pass in the fourth quarter. Donald Allender caught four passes for 55 yards and two touchdowns.
The Pioneers will host UW-Oshkosh next week.