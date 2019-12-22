Chad Remakel watches the Dubuque Fighting Saints from a slightly different perspective than the full-time members of the coaching staff.
While head coach Oliver David and assistants Evan Dixon and Justin Hale primarily concentrate on developing the team side of the game, Remakel focuses all of his energy on individual skill development.
And, in his first season as the Saints’ player development consultant, Remakel has made a significant contribution to the Saints’ success. Dubuque entered the holiday break with the USHL’s top winning percentage at .841.
“It’s really about finding efficiencies and deficiencies within each player and working with him and getting him dialed in as best I can for the team,” said Remakel, a 38-year-old Dubuque native who serves as a regional representative for Toronto-based Power Edge Pro, one of North America’s top hockey developmental programs. “Every player is looking for a little something here or there, so my role is to see a little flaw and present the player with a drill or two that will improve on that deficiency.
“It’s been pretty wide-ranging in terms of what we’ll work on, but, for the most part, the primary goal is to develop a strong foundation through skating or body movement. It’s been a great experience so far, but it helps that the coaches communicate so well and the players have been so receptive and willing to work.”
Remakel approached David this summer with the idea of augmenting the Saints’ weekly practice routine with individual skill development. In a typical practice week, Remakel spends 30 minutes to an hour with small groups on Mondays and Wednesdays.
David, Dixon and Hale consult with Remakel and frequently request a particular curriculum for the skill sessions. Other times, Remakel develops a plan based on his observations in games and practice.
“Passion is something you can hear in someone’s voice or see it in the way they present themselves, and Chad certainly has a passion for skill development,” David said. “He comes to almost every practice, whether he has the lead or not, and he’s been outstanding and easy to work with.
“But what I think is his greatest asset is he’s there for the kids. He’s always there for them, and he’s always giving them an ear. Hopefully, the relationship has been as rewarding for Chad as it has been for myself, the coaching staff and our players.”
Saints second-year defenseman Luke Robinson certainly appreciates the added attention to detail. Primarily a strong defense-minded defenseman, he frequently consults Remakel for ways to improve the offensive side of his game.
“In regular practices, you really only get so much time to work on your individual skills, because, for the most part, you’re spending most of the time working on systems play or passing,” Robinson said. “The coaches do devote time to skill development in our regular practice, but it’s nice to have that extra attention that Chad brings to the table.
“A lot of it takes you out of your comfort zone, which is good. But, the more repetitions you get, the more comfortable you get. I’ve seen a lot of practice-to-game transition in what Chad has been working on with us, so what he’s showing us definitely works.”
Remakel, in turn, learns plenty from the players, as well.
“Guys like Riese Gaber and (Dylan and Ty) Jackson, it’s hard to really critique guys like that, because they’re so incredibly talented,” Remakel said. “But they can feel when they’re just a little bit off when they’re doing something. Then, it’s just a matter of a small adjustment here or there and a couple of extra reps.
“There’s no one particular way to play the game. It’s a matter of finding what works best for each person and developing those skills so they can be as efficient as possible.”
Remakel, a former Dubuque high school hockey standout, caught the coaching bug roughly five years ago while helping his mother, Mary Beth Remakel, and his aunt, Tammy Remakel-Ryan, with the local Theisen’s Learn to Skate program.
A former summer hockey teammate, Tysen Azevedo, introduced Remakel to the Power Edge Pro program, and Remakel became consumed by the science of movement and player development. He has worked development camps, prospect camps and pro camps throughout North America.
“It’s really rewarding when you see a kid who wasn’t getting a whole lot of interest all of the sudden end up with opportunities to play at a higher level,” Remakel said. “Players always want to get better. That’s the key.”