Tristan Lemyre wanted to go home for the USHL’s holiday break with a smile on his face.
So far, so good.
The Mirbel, Quebec, native notched his first USHL hat trick to lead the Dubuque Fighting Saints to a 6-1 victory over Madison on Friday night at Mystique Community Ice Center. The teams meet again tonight in Madison before departing for the break.
“It’s very important to have a big weekend this weekend, especially since Madison is so close to us in the standings,” Lemyre said after the Eastern Conference second-place Saints pushed their lead over the third-place Capitols to six points. “Now we have to finish off the weekend, so we can go home feeling good about it.”
The Saints dominated the opening period. They held Madison without a shot for the first 14:20 and finished with an 18-3 shot advantage.
Mikey DeAngelo opened the scoring at the 4:09 mark when he took a Connor Kurth centering pass from below the goal line and beat goalie Marino Ramirez from the low slot. Stephen Halliday also set up DeAngelo’s second goal of the year.
“The boys were on top of it all night,” DeAngelo said. “When we kept things simple, we were at our best. And, when we got offensive chances, we capitalized on them.”
Lemyre doubled the lead at 11:45 with his 12th goal of the year. Lucas Olvestad moved the puck to Ryan Beck, who made a perfect centering pass from the left wing for Lemyre to redirect past Ramirez.
Axel Kumlin’s second goal of the season stretched the lead to 3-0 at 17:42 of the first period. He pinched in from the point and wired a shot past Ramirez after the Capitols couldn’t clear the rebound of Kurth’s initial shot.
The Saints killed a double minor penalty early in the second period, then Lemyre scored again to make it 4-0. Kenny Connors intercepted a pass in the neutral zone before springing Lemyre for a breakaway he snapped into the top corner.
Michael Quinn spoiled Paxton Geisel’s shutout bid with a rebound goal off the rush at 10:15 of the second period. But Lemyre completed his hat trick 4:38 later to restore the four-goal cushion. During a delayed penalty call, Beck found him all alone in front of the net, and Lemyre patiently waited before snapping his 14th goal of the season. Connors picked up a secondary assist.
Peter Kramer added an insurance goal 4:47 into the third by capitalizing on a Shawn O’Donnell pass from below the goal line for his third of the season.
“We had a really solid all-around effort,” Saints coach Greg Brown said. “It was definitely trending in the right direction, as far as playing a full 60-minute game. We had a tiny pause in the second period, but we righted the ship, and we finished strong with a solid third period. We really didn’t give them much.”
Geisel stopped 22 of 23 shots to earn his eighth consecutive victory, a streak that dates to Nov. 24. He lowered his goals against average to 3.00 and raised his save percentage to .883.
Dubuque owns the USHL’s longest active winning streak at four games, and the Saints’ 8-2 mark is the best in the league over the last 10 games.