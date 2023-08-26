MANCHESTER, Iowa — It would be understandable to think with all the heat and humidity in the air, the season-opening game between Western Dubuque and host West Delaware would be a sluggish affair.
That thinking would be seriously wrong. The Bobcats and Hawks put on a back-and-forth offensive display that was a blur of long runs and passes before Western Dubuque pulled away for a 61-27 win.
Western Dubuque struck first after a Brandon Decker interception at midfield was returned 26 yards to the West Delaware 23-yard line, Tanner Anderson fired a 13-yard strike to Colin McDermott, and moments later, workhorse all-state running back Grant Glausser burst 10 yards up the middle for the touchdown. A Caden Albresch kick made it 7-0 Bobcats with 6:55 left in the first period.
Recommended for you
After a quick three-and-out by West Delaware, the Bobcats struck again, highlighted by a 59-yard run around the left end by Glausser.
After 25 yards in penalties from the 9-yard line, Western Dubuque found the end zone on a 28-yard pass from Anderson to Colin McDermott to make it 14-0 at the 2:36 mark.
Just when it looked like the Bobcats might take control of the game, West Delaware struck for a touchdown in just five plays, all on the legs of Hawks quarterback Brent Yonkovic. He broke free around the left end for a 50-yard gain and, three plays later, again found an opening on the left side and raced 25 yards for the touchdown with 1:32 left. The kick cut Western Dubuque’s lead to 14-7.
The counter punching continued as Western Dubuque took only two plays to score again, this time on a 74-yard strike from Anderson to Glausser, coming out of the backfield for the score to push Western Dubuque’s lead to 21-7. West Delaware, not to be outdone, took only three plays for its second touchdown on a 37-yard run by Macoy Roling with 11:51 left in the first half.
The pace of the game finally slowed down for the next 8 minutes until West Delaware struck for a 32-yard touchdown pass from Yonkovic to Jesse Ridenour with 3:25 to go. The conversion failed, leaving the score 21-20.
Western Dubuque had another punch left to throw after forcing a Hawk punt. After the Bobcats took over on their own 47-yard line, Glausser plowed his way 20 yards down the right sideline and Anderson hit McDermott for 32 yards down to the 1-yard line. As time expired, Anderson hit McDermott for a 1-yard touchdown pass and a 28-20 hafltime lead.
The first half offensive onslaught was led by Glausser, with 131 yards rushing, and 74 yards receiving, Anderson passing 8-for-14 passing for 177 yards. Yonkovic led West Deleware with 82 yards rushing and Roling added 66 yards on the ground.
Western Dubuque reasserted itself to start the second half.
After a kick return to the Hawk 36-yard line, Glausser and Drew Burds ran the ball eight times with Glausser getting his third TD of the night on a 6-yard run. The kick made the score 35-20 at the 8:35 mark of the third quarter.
On West Delaware’s very first play after the kickoff, there was a fumbled snap that was recovered by the Bobcats on the Hawk 30-yard line. The Hawk defense stiffened, but on fourth-and-15, Anderson hit Glausser right down the middle of the field for a 35-yard touchdown pass. The kick failed to suddenly make the score 41-20 with 7:23 left in the third. In a blink of an eye, the Bobcats struck again, this time on a tipped pass interception return for a touchdown of 25 yards by linebacker Derek Hoerner. The kick jumped the lead to 48-20 at the 6:04 mark.
Western Dubuque made it 55-20 on a 23-yard pass from Anderson to Brandon Decker with 1:02 left in the third.
West Delaware cut into the lead on Memphis Voelker’s 15-yard touchdown run with 7:43 left, but Western Dubuque’s TJ Cook scored on a 5-yard run with 1:04 remaining.
Glausser finished with 204 rushing yards on 19 carries and 109 receiving yards.
Anderson completed 12 of 21 passes for 209 yards and five touchdowns.