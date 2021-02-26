Makenna Haase received her fourth straight nod to the Heart of America Athletic Conference first team with the release of league honors on Wednesday.
The senior forward from Freedom, Wis., was one of six Pride players to earn recognition. A three-time NAIA all-American, Haase became the program’s all-time leading scorer this season while already holding the team records in rebounds and blocks. Haase averages 14.1 points and 9 rebounds per game this season for the Pride (19-2), who host a league tournament semifinal tonight against Benedictine.
Cascade High School alum and Clarke freshman guard Nicole McDermott, along with junior forward Tina Ubl, were named to the Heart second team. Senior guard Morgan Pitz (Western Dubuque grad), along with sophomore guard Giana Michels and junior forward Emma Kelchen (both Bellevue High alums) were all tabbed honorable mention for the Pride.
For the Clarke men’s team, Dubuque Hempstead grad and Pride junior forward Keith Johnson received first-team honors for the second consecutive season. Johnson fronts the Pride with 16.5 points per contest, while also leading the team in 3-pointers (49) and blocks (17).
Western Dubuque alum and junior guard Jordan Lake was named to the second team, while senior forward Josh Meier earned honorable mention.