CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – They made their run. They clawed all the way back. The championship trophy was there for the taking.
Waterloo Gibault just refused to falter.
Seeking its first-ever boys state basketball championship in school history, Scales Mound erased a 14-point first-quarter deficit to snag the lead four different times in the third quarter, but Waterloo Gibault’s lights-out second-half shooting was too much to overcome as the Hornets accepted a second-place trophy on Saturday at State Farm Center after finishing third last season.
Thomas Hereau led Scales Mound with 24 points, Dylan Slavenburg had eight and Charlie Wiegel six. The Hornets finished at 33-6.
Scales Mound was making its second-straight trip to the Illinois Class 1A semifinals after last year’s debut appearance.
Waterloo Gibault won its first state title after placing second in 1999 in the Hawks’ only other semifinal appearance. Kaden Augustine led Gibault with 24 points, while Gavin Kessler added 18.
Hornets front man Thomas Hereau brought Scales Mound within two, 25-23, at halftime with a heroic second quarter, scoring 16 of Scales Mound’s 18 points.
Charlie Wiegel’s 3-pointer to open the third gave the Hornets their first lead of the game, 26-25, but Gibault shot 13-for-19 (68 percent) over the final two quarters to pull away in the fourth.
