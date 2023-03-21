Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Wyatt Kaiser (left) and Arizona Coyotes center Laurent Dauphin battle for the puck during the third period Saturday in Tempe, Ariz. Kaiser made his NHL debut in the Blackhawks’ 4-2 loss.
Wyatt Kaiser made a rather seamless transition from the University of Minnesota-Duluth to the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night.
The former Dubuque Fighting Saints defenseman made his NHL debut in a 4-2 loss at Arizona, just four days after signing his first professional contract. He became the second former Saints standout to debut with the Blackhawks this season, joining Cole Guttman, who tallied four goals and six points in 14 games before undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery last week.
“I feel like after the first shift, I’m just playing hockey,” Kaiser, 20, said in the postgame media scrum. “I’ve been doing it all my life. Whether it’s at different levels, it’s just hockey.
Recommended for you
“I played a pretty solid game — pretty simple, nothing too crazy. I made a few iffy plays, but I’m still learning the systems and figuring everything out.”
Kaisier, a third-round selection of the Blackhawks in the 2020 NHL Draft, signed a three-year, entry level contract worth more than $916,000 on Tuesday, just days after the University of Minnesota-Duluth’s season ended in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference quarterfinals. He earned second-team all-NCHC earlier this month.
On Saturday night, Kaiser skated in the Blackhawks’ third defensive pairing with Nikita Zaitsev and earned 16:11 of ice time. The 6-foot, 182-pound left-shot defenseman from Andover, Minn., blocked one shot, delivered one hit and finished the game with a minus-1 rating.
“I thought it was great,” veteran defenseman Jarred Tinordi said of Kaiser’s debut. “I thought he looked poised. I thought he looked confident out there. He was moving the puck well.”
Dubuque selected Kaiser in the seventh round of the USHL Futures Draft in 2018 and he joined the team a year later while playing a before-and-after schedule with Andover High School. He tallied three assists in 11 games in the fall of 2019 and planned to return to Dubuque following the Minnesota state tournament, but the USHL cancelled the final month of that season due to the coronavirus pandemic. Kaiser contributed nine goals and 34 points in 25 games while serving as captain during his senior season at Andover.
Kaiser played the last three seasons at Minnesota-Duluth and won an NCAA championship as a freshman. In 97 career games, he tallied seven goals, 52 points, 120 penalty minutes and a plus-5 rating.
Kaiser also represented USA Hockey at the 2021-22 World Junior Championships and registered two goals and three points in five games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.