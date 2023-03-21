Blackhawks Coyotes Hockey
Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Wyatt Kaiser (left) and Arizona Coyotes center Laurent Dauphin battle for the puck during the third period Saturday in Tempe, Ariz. Kaiser made his NHL debut in the Blackhawks’ 4-2 loss.

 Rick Scuteri The Associated Press

Wyatt Kaiser made a rather seamless transition from the University of Minnesota-Duluth to the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night.

The former Dubuque Fighting Saints defenseman made his NHL debut in a 4-2 loss at Arizona, just four days after signing his first professional contract. He became the second former Saints standout to debut with the Blackhawks this season, joining Cole Guttman, who tallied four goals and six points in 14 games before undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery last week.

