The Southwest Wisconsin Activities League will have a little different look this season.
Cuba City, Fennimore and Southwestern all opted to play a spring season due to COVID-19 concerns.
The remaining four SWAL teams will play each other twice over the next three weeks for six total league matches. The SWAL semifinals are set for Oct. 6, and the finals are two days later.
Here is a capsule glance at the SWAL teams playing in the fall:
BOSCOBEL
Coach: Cas Kirschbaum (4th season)
Returning starters: Emma Creasey (sr., libero), Shelby Bedward (sr., defensive specialist), Sarah Knowles (jr., setter/outside hitter/middle), Hannah Smith (sr., middle), Tessa Riley (jr., setter/outside hitter).
Promising newcomer: Gretta Grassel (fr., outside hitter/middle).
Outlook: The Bulldogs will feature a solid group of athletic players. A key will be staying healthy.
DARLINGTON
Coach: Danielle Duerst (1st season)
Last season: 17-12, 9-3 SWAL
Returning letterwinners: Sydney Beasley (sr.), Kaylyn McGuire (sr.), Laura Sturtz (sr.), Cori Golackson (sr.), Taylor Wedig (jr.), Kaylee Schwartz (jr.).
Outlook: Duerst takes over the program after spending the past three seasons at Platteville and the previous nine as the Darlington JV coach. She went 92-28 at Platteville. The Redbirds figure to be strong at the net, but Duerst believes they will have to improve reading the ball and anticipating where it’s headed.
IOWA-GRANT
Coach: Lois Peart (19th season)
Last season: 23-13, 8-4 SWAL
Returning starters: Hazel Klosterman (sr., setter), Mya McCarthy (sr., outside hitter/right-side), Makayla Pilling (jr., right-side/middle hitter).
Other returning letterwinners: Lauren Linscheid (sr., outside hitter/right-side), Jordan Shores (sr., setter/right-side), Grace Vivian (sr., outside hitter/right-side), Taylor Runde (sr., outside hitter).
Promising newcomers: Grace Kite (sr., outside hitter), Mallory DiVall (jr., defensive specialist), Savannah Vivian (jr., outside hitter/defensive specialist), Jackie Hawes (jr., middle hitter), Alexis Vavricka (soph., middle hitter), Ella Zimmer (soph., defensive specialist), Ashley Runde (soph., outside hitter/setter).
Outlook: The Panthers will lean on the experience of their three returning starters. Klosterman earned Division 4 All-State honorable mention as a junior after posting a team-high 693 assists, as well as 47 aces, 32 kills, 23 blocks and 108 digs. She is a four-year varsity player with more than 1,000 career assists. McCarthy is a three-year varsity player, and Pilling is coming off a stellar sophomore year on the varsity.
MINERAL POINT
Coach: Tom Ingwell (3rd season)
Last season: 14-18, 5-7 SWAL
Returning starters: Ivy Lawinger (setter/outside hitter), Mallory Lindsey (setter), Ella Chambers (libero), Macy Aschliman (defensive specialist), Kennedy Wenger (outside hitter), Emma Steffes (outside hitter).
Promising newcomer: Blair Watters (middle hitter).
Outlook: Ingwell believes the Pointers are strong in all six positions with some new faces that will bring the team’s level of play up in the always tough SWAL.