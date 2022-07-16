When Sara Loetscher walks courtside leading the Dubuque Hempstead girls tennis program, she consistently preaches to her players to not double fault on their serves or miss a return.
On the opening night of the adult portion of the Mississippi Valley Open on Friday, the tables were turned as a row of Mustang players sat courtside and watched in awe as Loetscher practiced what she preached at the spry age of 60 years young.
“The tables have sort of turned, and now we’re watching and giving her advice,” said Peyton Weber, who graduated this spring and played No. 3 for the Mustangs. “She turned to us and said, ‘If I double fault, you have to call me out on it. I can’t do that in front of you guys. That’s hypocritical now.’ So we made sure to let her know that we’d take notes and give her criticism. She’s just amazing. It’s really what characterizes her as a player.”
It seems as though Loetscher has gotten better with age, and she continues to impress at the MVO every summer. She won a state singles championship at Dubuque Wahlert in 1980, then competed at the University of Iowa. Now, she’s racking up titles at the MVO and passing her knowledge along to Mustangs.
“It’s so interesting to watch her because she makes it look so easy,” said Sydney Thoms, who played at No. 1 singles for Hempstead and is a back-to-back Iowa state singles tournament qualifier under Loetscher’s guidance. “She preaches on consistency and shows it out there. She’ll keep hitting it back and she’ll win the points. It looks that easy for her.
“It’s motivating for me because she’s been playing forever. Tennis is a lifelong sport, and she’s still playing and still doing so well. It makes me feel like I can keep playing forever.”
Loetscher secured an amazing fourth straight mixed doubles championship on Friday night in front of her players, making it four in a row with partner Pete Moldenhaur in a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Dubuque’s Greg Frommelt and Kala Ave-Lallemant in the mixed 35 bracket.
“It was fun having them here,” Loetscher said. “The Mustangs came out to watch their coach, and I had a lot of pressure tonight not to double fault. I’m always on their case if they double fault or miss their return, and I think I was pretty successful tonight.”
While age is just a number, so are tournament seeds, but the fact that at 60 the undeniable Loetscher earned three No. 1 seeds in the tournament — mixed 35 doubles, women’s open singles and open doubles — is telling of how her skills sure haven’t wrinkled much.
“She’s amazing,” said Riley Weber, who played at No. 2 for Hempstead and is Peyton’s twin sister. “I watched her last year, and it was the first time I had ever really seen her play. It’s amazing to see, and I’ve seen her as a coach, but getting to see her play is crazy. She doesn’t miss. I hate playing Sara. Her lobs are magnificent. She’s amazing.”
Loetscher’s partner in the open doubles will be Michele Conlon, who teamed with Loetscher at the University of Iowa nearly 40 years ago — another lesson for her players that connections you make in the sport can last a lifetime.
“To see her out there, she just truly never misses a ball,” said Madison Lewis, who played at No. 4 for Hempstead. “ It’s really cool to see her play, because she’s been playing for so long and it’s really inspiring. It makes me want to keep playing and keep getting better because she is so good at this age still. It’s such a joy to watch her and learn from her.”
It’s equally gratifying for Loetscher to be a part of her players’ tennis journeys after having one heck of a ride herself, and it ain’t over yet.
“It’s an honor that they come out,” Loetscher said. “We have such a good rapport, and it’s just been a wonderful few years coaching them.
“I like for them to come out and watch, because hopefully they’re picking up what I’m trying to coach them to do,” she finished with a hearty laugh.
