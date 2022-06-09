Now that is a confidence-building victory.
And maybe an eye-opening result for teams around the Mississippi Valley Conference.
Armed with just one senior, four juniors and a boatload of freshmen and eighth-graders, Dubuque Wahlert is short on experience.
But, the Golden Eagles are loaded with young talent. And Thursday marked perhaps their biggest win yet.
Ruth Tauber homered, Julia Roth pitched stellar in relief, and Wahlert stunned previously unbeaten Dubuque Hempstead, 9-5, in the second game of their doubleheader on Thursday at Hempstead High School.
“We can play with anybody,” Tauber said. “That’s what Coach told us. We can play with anybody and we just showed that.”
The Mustangs won their 11th straight game in the opener, blanking Wahlert, 2-0.
Hempstead, which debuted Thursday at No. 12 in the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union Class 5A rankings, fell to 11-1 overall.
Wahlert is now 7-8.
“I’m kind of at a loss for words right now,” Wahlert first-year coach Tyler Lang said. “The girls are impressive. They’re getting better every night. Julia’s performance on the mound tonight, she was sensational. She was sensational.”
The other storyline from Thursday was the continued power surge from Hempstead shortstop Jadyn Glab, who homered two more times -- once in each game -- to get closer to the program and city record of 15, set by Hannah Koerperich in 2011.
Glab now has 10 home runs in 12 games this season.
“I know (assistant) Coach (Jeff) Brandel talked to (Koerperich) at a JV game and she said the record is mine if I can take it,” Glab said. “It’s good to know that she’s kind of rooting for me, too. She said records are meant to be broken. So, I’m just going to try and keep doing what I’m doing and see if I can make history.”
Glab, who also hit two home runs in a sweep of Iowa City High on Wednesday night moved into a tie with Kamber Hyde for third on Hempstead’s single-season chart in her first at-bat of the day.
She hit a two-run shot in the third inning of the second game to tie Alana Cooksley, who hit 10 in 2016. Koerperich is the only Mustang ahead of her on the single-season chart.
“She’s a special player,” Hempstead coach Danielle Krug said. “It’s not just what she does on the field. She’s pumping the girls up outside and she’s calling time to calm down our pitcher. She’s doing all the little things.”
Wahlert jumped on Hempstead starter Lydia Ettema to open the second game, with Ruth Tauber singling and scoring on Tierani Teslow’s base hit. An error brought home another run, and Julia Roth punched a two-run double into the gap in right-center for a quick 4-0 lead.
Glab doubled, moved to third on Carleigh Hodgson’s sacrifice bunt and scored on Mady Pint’s sac fly to center.
Tauber, the cousin of former Hempstead standout Brie Tauber, homered to right center with one out in the second inning.
Bailey Welu and Julia Busch each had run-scoring doubles in the third as the Eagles pushed their lead to 7-1.
Glab’s two-run shot to left in the bottom half trimmed the deficit back to four, and Pint’s single in the fifth made it 7-5 and brought Roth, the Eagles’ Game 1 starter, on in relief.
Roth escaped the jam, and Teslow and Addison Klein drove in a pair of insurance runs in the sixth.
Hempstead wasn’t able to advance the tying run beyond the on-deck circle in the seventh.
“Considering where we started this season, where we’re going, they’re undefeated, everything we’ve been through, it was just a really good win,” said Roth, who allowed just two hits and two walks in 2 2/3 innings of relief.
Roth allowed six hits, hit two batters and struck out four over six innings in the first game.
“I kind of grew up with Julia Roth, my family knows hers and I’ve kind of watched her be the athlete she is today. She threw a hell of a game. She threw a hell of a second game,” Glab said. “Having to come in against us again and pitch again to us is very hard and she shut us down once again. As an eighth-grader doing that, she has a lot of room to grow and she’s going to be an amazing athlete as she gets older. Shout out to her. But that Wahlert team is a good team and anybody who just walks all over them, I don’t think that’s the right thing to do. They come out and swing the bat.”
Glab provided all the offense the Mustangs needed in the opener, and ace Peyton Paulsen and the defense took care of the rest.
Glab’s homer to left leading off the first provided the early lead. Mallory Tomkins tripled and scored on Glab’s groundout in the fifth.
Paulsen struck out 11 and walked one in a three-hit shutout.
“She was hitting her spots,” Krug said. “She has her best pitch and she owns it and it’s consistent day in and day out. She’s just really getting into a groove.”
