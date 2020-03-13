Dubuque native Rod Tschiggfrie will participate in a special street car race grudge match during the 51st annual Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals this weekend.
Tschiggfrie and Tom Bailey, of Lake Orion, Mich., are widely regarded as two of the best street car racers on the planet. Bailey planned to pit his “Beast Mode” ’69 Camaro against Tschiggfrie’s radical Sorceress ’84 Hurst Olds Cutlass, driven by veteran chassis builder Don Speer. Both vehicles are licensed, registered, and legal for street use.
The schedule for the NHRA Street Car Showdown calls for both competitors to make one time trial run each day on Friday and Saturday, and the grudge battle is scheduled for Sunday. The event is subject to change, due to coronavirus concerns.
“This deal in Gainesville is a dream come true,” Tschiggfrie told NHRA.com. “We’ve never really been able to race in front of a big crowd like this. It’s the big stage and to run against Tom Bailey, the king of (street legal racing) is really awesome. I respect him a lot as a person and it’s truly an honor to line up next to him.
“I’ll be honest; we are the underdog. He’s more decorated than I am, but I do think we have a fighting chance. Not to demean anyone, but Tom has a Steve Morris engine, and a proven chassis, and he’s been at this thing for 15 years. He truly is a master at what he does. Under this format in Gainesville, we have three runs and by Sunday, I hope we have something for him.”
Tschiggfrie built his vehicle as a dual-purpose street/strip car. In November, his team recorded a stunning 260-mph performance at the Street Car Supernationals in Las Vegas. The Oldsmobile is the first car Tschiggfrie owned, and it retains its original VIN number and taillights, however, nearly everything else has been replaced including a carbon fiber body and chrome-moly steel chassis. The car is powered by a 640-cid engine fitted with a pair of 98mm turbochargers.
SCHOCKEMOEL INVITED TO ALL-STAR GAME
Dubuque Wahlert senior basketball standout Jacob Schockemoel has been invited to participate in the ninth annual Eastern Iowa All-Star Game on March 25 at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids. The event showcases players from large and small schools around the eastern portion of the state. It is also the only televised all-star game in the state, as KCRG-TV has shown the game since its inception. Schockemoel recently committed to play at Loras College.
IGHSAU INKS EXTENSION WITH WELLS FARGO
The nation’s oldest girls high school state tournament will be remaining in Des Moines for another 10 years. The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union last week signed a contract with Spectra, operators of the Iowa Events Center, to host the Iowa girls state basketball tournament at Wells Fargo Arena through 2030.
The tournament celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2019 and has been held in Des Moines since 1931. The Drake University Fieldhouse was the host site until Veterans’ Memorial Auditorium opened in 1955. Vets’ Auditorium was the tournament host for 50 years (the 1961 tournament was held in Waterloo due to a national bowling tournament at Vets) until moving across the street to Wells Fargo Arena in 2006.
IOWA STATE INDOOR TRACK MEET CANCELLED
The annual Iowa State High School Classic indoor track & field meet held at the Lied Recreation Center has been cancelled. The event was slated for March 16-17.
The decision by Iowa State University to cancel the meet was made after consultation with the athletic department, local high schools and the Iowa High School Athletic Association.
IATC INDOOR MEET AT UD ALSO CANCELLED
The Iowa Association of Track Coaches, along with host University of Dubuque has decided to cancel the 2020 IATC Indoor Track & Field Championships, which were scheduled for Saturday, March 21. Out of caution and concern for the athletes, coaches, and supporters regarding COVID-19, this meet is canceled and will not be rescheduled. Any payments already made will be refunded. For more information regarding the meet and plans for 2021, visit iowarunjumpthrow.com