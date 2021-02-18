The Western Dubuque girls basketball team’s season came to an end Wednesday night with a 50-26 defeat at Decorah in an Iowa Class 4A Region 6tournament opener.
The Bobcats bowed out at 4-18. Decorah (12-8) advanced to play top-seeded Waverly-Shell Rock (20-2) in the regional semifinals on Saturday night in Waverly. Dubuque Wahlert (11-9) will play at Cedar Rapids Xavier (10-6) in the other semifinal.
Decorah jumped to a 26-13 lead at halftime.
Galena 45, East Dubuque 43 — At Galena, Ill.: Galena’s Claire Martenson and East Dubuque’s Sharon Mai each scored 18 points in the nail-biter. Both teams scored 15 points in the final stanza.
Stockton 47, River Ridge/Scales Mount 24 — At Stockton, Ill.: Tiana Timpe scored 17 points, and Elise Adleman chipped in 10 to lead Stockton to the win. Syndey Driscoll led RR/SM with eight points.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Wartburg 70, Dubuque 53 — At Stoltz Center: Vanessa Eniola, the reigning A-R-C athlete of the week, scored 12 points, but it was not enough for the Spartans. Dubuque fell to 5-5, 4-2 in league play. Payton Draper scored 13 points, and Ally Conrad chipped in 11 as Wartburg improved to 11-1, 4-1 A-R-C.
UW-Whitewater 71, UW-Platteville 68 — At Platteville, Wis.: Aleah Grundahl scored 25 points to lead Whitewater to the WIAC victory. Caitlyn Tipton paced the Pioneers with 27 points, and Maiah Domask contributed 14.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
UW-Platteville 79, UW-Whitewater 69 — At Whitewater, Wis.: Quentin Shields scored 18 points, Kyle Tuma added 17 and Drew Gunnink and Justin Stovall added 14 apiece to lead the Pioneers to the WIAC win.
PREP HOCKEY
Dubuque 6, Cedar Rapids 1 — At Mystique Community Ice Center: Blake Bakey scored a natural hat trick to erase a 1-0 deficit, and the Saints rolled to the Midwest High School Hockey League win. Owen King, Jeremiah Snyder and Dane Schope also scored for Dubuque, while Blake Bechen racked up five assists. Schope added two assists, and King, Bryan Waddick and Colt Kuehn added one each. Isaac Tillman stopped 21 shots to earn the win in net.