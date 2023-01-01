The door to the Dubuque Fighting Saints’ dressing room opens, and the chorus of “Dancing Queen” reverberates through the lower level of the Dubuque Ice Arena.
It’s a curious choice for a victory celebration song, considering players in the United States Hockey League range in age from 16 to 20, and Swedish supergroup ABBA released the disco tune in 1976.
But, the playing of “Dancing Queen” on this night recognizes the impact Marcus Brannman, Nils Juntorp, Oliver Moberg and Theo Wallberg made on another victory and just how much that Swedish quartet has fit within a melting pot of a 25-man roster that also includes players from 12 different states and three Canadian provinces.
“Coming here was tough because everything is so different,” said Moberg, a forward from Bromma. “It’s a new language, a new culture, a new team. Everything is so new. In the beginning especially, it was hard because there were so many ups and downs all the time. You just have to tell yourself, ‘I know I’m a good hockey player, so I just have to stay focused to be a little bit better every day.’
“But it’s special and it’s fun whenever they play Swedish music in the locker room. It reminds you of home and makes you feel like you’re a bigger part of the team. The boys have been so welcoming to all of us, which makes it so much easier.”
Brannman, Juntorp, Moberg and Wallberg — all 2003-born players — decided to play more than 4,000 miles from home this season to pursue opportunities at the NCAA Division I level. Wallberg secured an opportunity with Ohio State University prior to the season, while the other three have received significant interest from top-tier programs.
They knew of each other from previous experience on national teams or through Junior hockey in Sweden, but they didn’t become close friends until arriving in Dubuque prior to the start of training camp in September.
Now, they feel comfortable in Dubuque — ‘Bekväm i Dubuque’ in their native tongue.
“I give them a ton of credit, because I know I couldn’t have done something like this at age 19,” said 39-year-old Saints head coach Kirk MacDonald, a Victoria, British Columbia, native who played college hockey at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, N.Y. “My freshman year, my mom wanted me to fly into JFK in New York and take the train up to Troy on my own, and I told her, ‘I’m not doing that!’ and my dad had to fly out to school with me.
“I could only imagine what was going through their heads when I picked them up at the Cedar Rapids airport in September and said, ‘Nice to meet you. Welcome to America’ and all they see is flat cornfields. But they’re all good kids and they’ve taken huge strides these last few months. The guys really like them, and they’re a big part of the team from a social aspect, and that’s when you know things are going well.”
All four bring infectious personalities to the Saints’ dressing room, but it took a while for them to feel comfortable in the new surroundings. Moberg spoke almost no English when he arrived, and the others preferred their native tongue.
“Of course, it helped to have three teammates who are in your same situation, especially in the beginning,” said Juntorp, a forward from Ulricehamn and a 2022 NHL Draft selection of the Chicago Blackhawks. “Before you get to know all of your teammates, it’s nice to have someone who speaks your language. If you’re feeling down or frustrated, you can speak Swedish to a teammate who understands everything you’re going through. I didn’t know any of them before I came to Dubuque, but we became good friends right away.”
SWEDISH PIPELINE
Since returning to the USHL in the 2010-11 season, the Saints have rostered 19 different Swedish players, the most of any European nation. Finland ranks second with five.
The recent success in landing Swedish players can be traced directly to Kalle Larsson, a Goteborg native who has risen from director of player personnel to general manager to president of hockey operations in his eight seasons in Dubuque. Larsson, too, made the move from Sweden to the United States as a player and skated for NCAA Division III Lawrence University from 2003-07 before embarking on a career in hockey operations.
“A lot of my friends I grew up with are coaches or agents or parents of players, so I have that natural network in Sweden, but there’s so much more involved with the process of recruiting a player to play for us because everything is so different,” said Larsson, who also rostered six Swedes last season. “I’ve done it myself. I speak the language they speak. And we’ve had a lot of experience the last few years in bringing players to Dubuque, so I understand their concerns and what their questions are going to be before they even ask them.
“We get better every year at it. The fact that we’ve had a lot of Swedes have success here does give us a bit of an upper hand in recruiting there. In that way, it’s no different than Muskegon having success with Russian players or other USHL teams going back to the same programs in Minnesota or Michigan or Massachusetts every year.”
Last season alone, the Saints helped five Swedish players advance to college programs, including Philip Svedeback to Providence College, Axel Kumlin and William Hallen to Miami of Ohio, Samuel Sjolund to Western Michigan and Lucas Olvestad to the University of Denver.
It’s an impressive track record, considering the hockey mindset in Europe. There is no college option back home.
“It’s not a real popular path right now, but I do think more Swedes will take it when they learn more about it because it is such a good path,” said Wallberg, a defenseman from Stockholm and a 2022 NHL Draft pick of the Ottawa Senators. “It’s a great way to combine a really high level of hockey with a great education, and I’d recommend it to any of my friends back home, for sure. It’s been a blast so far here, and I know college will be great, too.”
Wallberg believes playing in the USHL will make the transition to college hockey a little easier.
“It takes a while to get used to everything — the language, the food, the people, the billets … it’s a long list — but everything becomes so much more comfortable when you get into it,” he said. “I knew college hockey was really good, but I had no idea what the USHL was going to be like. I heard it was a great league and you develop a lot. It’s true. You have to go full every night to be good, and I think all four of us are fitting in more and more.
“Now, it’s a matter of becoming more solid and more consistent, because right now I’m too up and down. But it’s great, because the coaches are all so dedicated to our development. Every day, it’s about working on the ice and watching video to see what you can do to reach your max potential.”
GRASPING THE LANGUAGE
Like most Swedish schoolchildren, Moberg studied English while growing up in Bromma.
But that didn’t help much when he stepped off the airplane in Cedar Rapids. At first, Moberg relied on Juntorp to serve as an interpreter for his new head coach.
“It was not that good,” Moberg said with a laugh. “You can study English as a subject in school, but this is so much different because you have to speak it and listen to it every day. I could tell after about two weeks a big difference. Now, after a couple of months, it’s so much better and I know how to pronounce different words.
“It’s nice to have three teammates who speak Swedish, because it feels a little more like home. But it’s important to speak English, too. And it’s a great feeling when you learn how to say details in English like you mean to say them.”
By design, the four Swedish players do not stay with the same billet families or room together on road trips. Based on his experience as an import player, Larsson encourages the Swedes to live with English-speaking teammates.
“It’s huge that they have each other, because they look out for each other and they have a special bond they share on an everyday basis,” Larsson said. “And, when I call them and speak Swedish with them, they lower their guard and relax a little bit.
“But, when I came over, it helped a ton to live with an American because I became more acclimated to the language and the culture faster. It’s important for their growth and integration within the team to stay with an American or a Canadian. The culture piece kicks in a little quicker, and they get a lot more out of the experience.”
Brannman lives in the same billet home as Cole Helm, a power forward from Dallas, Texas.
“My English has gotten so much better because I got out of my comfort zone,” said Brannman, a goaltender from Bromma who is representing his country at the World Junior Championships in the Canadian Maritimes. “It helped me become so much more confident coming into the group and speaking English.”
But there can be the occasional hiccup.
“Because their English has gotten so good, sometimes you forget they don’t necessarily grasp the slang that we consider normal verbiage,” MacDonald said. “That’s where they can still get a little lost in translation. Sometimes, you have to take a step back and help them out by explaining things a little differently.”
A DIFFERENT GAME
It takes a while for Europeans to adjust to the smaller ice surfaces in North America.
The European game takes place on Olympic-sized rinks measuring 200 feet in length by 100 feet in width, while NHL-sized rinks measure 200 feet by 85 feet.
In the USHL, only Waterloo skates on Olympic-sized ice. And a handful of rinks, most notably Des Moines, fall short of NHL-sized measurements.
“It’s such a big difference between Swedish hockey and here,” Juntorp said. “Because the rink is smaller, the game is more physical and it’s going faster, you have to be quicker with the puck. You always have to know what you should do with the puck before you get it. You don’t have big spaces.”
And, they don’t usually experience the so-called seventh man back home. In Sweden, Junior hockey games typically draw 100 or so fans, while USHL teams routinely draw in the thousands. The Saints have already played a home game in front of nearly 3,000.
“It’s so much more fun,” Brannman said. “It just seems like people love their sports a lot more here than they do back home.”
The culture element away from the ice requires a similar adjustment.
Last season, Brannman played Junior hockey in Orebro, where his club set him up with an apartment and he lived on his own. The USHL requires its players to live with billet families approved by the individual teams.
For decades, the Saints have carried a reputation as having one of the most-nurturing billet programs in the USHL.
“It’s really nice, because I can focus more on hockey instead of a lot of the things you have to do when you’re living on your own,” Brannman said. “It’s a little adjustment, moving in with a family and living with them if you’ve never met them before. But what makes it nice is we do a lot of things together as a family.”
Larsson said the billet program requires the most explanation during the recruiting process.
“It’s a cultural difference,” Larsson said. “When you tell them they’re going to live with billets, they look at you like you have three heads. ‘What are you talking about? What is that?’
“It’s the same reaction you’d have when you hear 16-year-old players live by themselves in apartments in European hockey. There’s nothing weird about it over there. I’m not saying it’s not hard, but it’s a cultural difference.”
And Larsson beams when he discusses the success of Brannman, Wallberg, Juntorp and Moberg that leads to teammates playing “Dancing Queen” following a Saints win.
“I’m so proud of how well they’ve embraced everything in Dubuque,” Larsson said. “It’s obviously a lot different than Stockholm, but they’ve really embraced the team culture, the town, the fans and their teammates. They’re putting their best foot forward to use the experience as a springboard to become better hockey players and open a lot of doors for themselves.”
