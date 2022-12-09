Dubuque Hempstead opened with three straight pins and finished with seven, overpowering Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 54-21, in a Mississippi Valley Conference dual on Thursday night in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Josiah Schaetzle (160 pounds), Camden Smith (170), Cole Rettenmaier (182), JoJo Lewis (220), Elijah Hyet (106), Mitchell Pins (113) and Sam Welsh (152) had pins for the Mustangs.
Evan Bratten (120) and Dawson Fish (138) won decisions for Hempstead.
Western Dubuque 54, Iowa City West 24 — At Epworth, Iowa: CJ Kammiller (132), Jagger McCool (145), Nathan Casey (152), Logan Massey (182), Derek Hoerner (195), Jake Murphy (220) and Jacob Klostermann (285) won by fall as the Bobcats hammered the Trojans.
Cedar Rapids Xavier 56, Dubuque Senior 18 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Tyler Smith (132), Beau Healey (160) and Cohen Pfohl (285) registered pins as the Rams dropped the MVC dual to the Saints.
Iowa City Liberty 49, Dubuque Wahlert 16 — At Wahlert Gym: Dylan Seay (285) won by fall and Jerren Gille (132) earned a major decision in the Golden Eagles’ loss to the Lightning. Sam Kennedy won by forfeit at 126 for Wahlert.
Cascade 48, Beckman Catholic 21 — At Wilton, Iowa: Brock Morris (120), Kalvin Manternach (126), Cory Bradtke-Stelken (132), Ty Frasher (152) and Evan Vogel (170) won by fall as the Cougars beat the Trailblazers. Cascade beat Camanche (60-24) and lost to Wilton (62-18). Beckman lost to Wilton (78-0) and Camanche (42-30).
Maquoketa 33, Bellevue 33 — At West Branch, Iowa: Xavier Grau won a decision at 132 pounds and the Cardinals beat Bellevue on tiebreaker with five forfeit victories. Bellevue beat Durant (36-29) and lost to West Branch (51-6). Maquoketa lost to Durant (39-27) and West Branch (58-3).
Hawks sweep — At Manchester, Iowa: Garrison Gillihan (170) and Will Ward (195) each won both of their matches by fall as West Delaware routed Center Point-Urbana (65-0) and Vinton-Shellsburg (63-18).
GIRLS WRESTLING
Dubuque Wahlert 36, Iowa City Liberty 30 — At Wahlert Gym: Avery Schmidt (170), Ava McDermott (125) and Bailey Welu (130) had pins as the Golden Eagles beat the Lightning.
Western Dubuque 31, Iowa City West 21 — At Epworth, Iowa: Sarah Roling (140) and Sharidan Engelken (190) won by fall as the Bobcats beat the Trojans.
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 39, Dubuque Hempstead 36 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Paige Howieson (155), Lydia Hefel (170), Katelyn Brokus (235), Rayna Timmerman (120), Kendra Rohner (130) and Ayla Osterkamp (135) won by fall in the Mustangs’ narrow loss.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Loras 35, Cornell 3 — At Mount Vernon, Iowa: Wyatt Wriedt won by fall at 285, Gabe Fiser (165) won by technical fall, and Jalen Schropp (149), Tad Griffith (174) and Shane Liegel (184) added major decisions as the NCAA Division III No. 12-ranked Duhawks rolled past Cornell.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Grover earns top honors — Wartburg senior linebacker and former Beckman Catholic standout Owen Grover was named the D3football.com Region 5 Player of the Year on Thursday after leading the Knights with 96 tackles. Grover was joined on the first-team defensive squad by teammate and Bellevue native Riley Konrardy.
Former Bellevue and current Wartburg running back Hunter Clasen was named to the Region 5 second-team offense, and Knights’ safety and Edgewood-Colesburg grad, Parker Rochford, was second-team defense.
No. 12-ranked Wartburg travels to second-ranked Mount Union on Saturday in a Division III national semifinal matchup.
Loras senior defensive end Joey Foley (Rockford, Ill.) was listed on the second-team defense along with Cascade, Iowa, native, Alex Aitchison, a junior defensive end from Coe.
Blazek Region 6 POY — UW-Platteville senior defensive lineman Justin Blazek (Naperville, Ill.) was named the D3football.com Region 6 Defensive Player of the Year on Thursday. Blazek finished second in the WIAC with nine sacks and 12 tackles for loss.
The Pioneers’ Sam Smith (Pewaukee, Wis.) and Andre Schweigert (Sussex, Wis.) were named to the third team.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Pecatonica 81, Scales Mound 76 — At Scales Mound, Ill.: Charlie Wiegel scored 20 points, Thomas Hereau added 19, Jonah Driscoll had 13 and Max Wienen 10, but the Hornets suffered their first loss of the season.
Shullsburg 52, Belmont 32 — At Belmont, Wis.: The Miners cruised past the Braves for a Six Rivers Conference victory.
River Ridge 63, Benton 55 — At Benton, Wis.: The Timberwolves held off the Zephyrs in Six Rivers Conference action.
Potosi 63, Cassville 42 — At Cassville, Wis.: The Chieftains routed the Comets in Six Rivers Conference matchup between two programs that co-op for football.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cuba City 86, Southwestern 28 — At Cuba City, Wis.: Olivia Olson had 18 points, Ella Vosberg 16 and Emily Wiegman 15 to lead the Cubans in a rout. Maddie Tessmann had eight points to pace Southwestern.
Mineral Point 52, Darlington 49 — At Mineral Point, Wis.: The Pointers erased a 20-point halftime deficit and drained a game-winning 3-pointer with 5.3 seconds left to stun the Redbirds.
Lancaster 39, Dodgeville 37 — At Lancaster, Wis.: The Flying Arrows held off the Dodgers for a Southwest Wisconsin Conference victory.
Prairie du Chien 50, Platteville 39 — At Platteville, Wis.: The Blackhawks surged past the Hillmen in their Southwest Wisconsin Conference matchup.
Iowa-Grant 55, Fennimore 54 — At Livingston, Wis.: The Panthers clipped the Golden Eagles in SWAL action.
Stillman Valley 47, Stockton 18 — At Stockton, Ill.: Morgan Blair had a team-high nine points, but the Blackhawks struggled offensively in defeat.
