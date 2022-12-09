02117022-statewrestling3a2-sg.JPG
Dubuque Hempstead’s Mitchell Pins tries to turn his opponent during last year’s Iowa state tournament in Des Moines. Pins was one of seven Mustangs to win by fall in a 54-21 victory at Cedar Rapids Kennedy on Thursday.

 Stephen Gassman

Dubuque Hempstead opened with three straight pins and finished with seven, overpowering Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 54-21, in a Mississippi Valley Conference dual on Thursday night in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Josiah Schaetzle (160 pounds), Camden Smith (170), Cole Rettenmaier (182), JoJo Lewis (220), Elijah Hyet (106), Mitchell Pins (113) and Sam Welsh (152) had pins for the Mustangs.

