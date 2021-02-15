Ian Pierce will take it, even if he wasn’t necessarily shooting to score.
Pierce’s pass attempt cleared a couple of screens in front and squeaked past goaltender Nick Haas with 6:58 remaining in regulation to lift the Dubuque Fighting Saints to a 4-3 victory Sunday afternoon at Chicago.
Tristan Lemyre won an offensive zone faceoff back to Pierce at the blue line. Pierce ripped a slap shot that eluded Lemyre in the high slot and Robert Cronin at the net front before finding the back of the net for his third goal of the season.
“That was actually a pass, so it was all about the screens,” Pierce said. “The goalie didn’t see it. I didn’t even know it went in until (Lemyre) started celebrating. It definitely caught me by surprise, and, with that much time left on the clock, your first thought is ‘I hope the boys can close this out.’
“It felt great to score it, but it was a team effort. If we don’t play the way we did all game, there’s no way we win that hockey game.”
Lemyre had a chance to redirect the puck on its way through but quickly decided against it.
“We actually got pretty lucky that it ended up in the back of the net,” Lemyre said. “You have to give Cronin a lot of credit, because he was battling one of their defensemen in front, and the goalie didn’t see it at all. It wasn’t that hard of a pass.”
The Saints killed a Ryan Alexander penalty in the final three minutes and survived a late flurry to beat the USHL leaders for the second time in four meetings this season. Lukas Parik, playing his third game in as many days, stopped 17 shots to earn his third win since joining the Saints late last month.
The Saints also earned a standings point with a 3-2 overtime loss Saturday night in Chicago.
“Chicago’s such a good team,” Cronin said. “Their offense is the best in the league, and they have a lot of high-end players. We play them hard, and we came in after a hard loss on Friday night with something to prove.
“We want to show that we’re a serious team and we can be a contender this year. This was an opportunity to prove we can play with anyone in the league. It was great to be able to do that this weekend.”
Dubuque (11-15-1) opened the scoring just 4:32 into the contest, when Cronin scored his 11th of the season to match Daniyal Dzhaniyev for the team lead. Cronin broke the puck out of his own zone to Dzhaniyev along the left wing, then followed the play. Dzhaniyev fed Cronin a drop pass, and he wired a shot into the top right corner of the net.
The Saints doubled the lead less than four minutes later on Lemyre’s seventh of the season. Dubuque goaltender Lukas Parik started the play by making a spectacular leg save on a Matt Coronato breakaway, and Michael Feenstra retrieved the puck behind his own goal line before zipping an outlet pass to Cronin on the left wing. Cronin sent an area pass to the net front, Lemyre collected it and backhanded a shot behind Haas at the 8:07 mark.
Chicago (21-7-2) tied the game with a pair of goals 47 seconds apart midway through the second stanza. Dylan Robbins scored his first goal of the season at the 10:04 mark when he took a Josh Doan pass and slid it under Parik from just outside the goal crease, then Dawson Pasternak potted his fifth of the year by redirecting Jack Bar’s shot/pass from the point.
But Andrei Buyalsky regained the momentum almost as quickly, 55 seconds later to be exact. Dubuque defensemen Braden Doyle and Evan Stella won battles along the end board to ring the puck around the wall, and Matt Savoie made a stick-lift of a Chicago player to allow the puck to find Buyalsky on the right wing.
Buyalsky used his speed to create a 2-on-1, cut to the net, faked a pass, deked Haas one way and tucked a forehander into a wide-open net for his sixth goal of the season and third in as many games this weekend.
The Steel knotted the score at 3-3 by converting their second power play of the game at 4:43 of the third period. Coronato scored his 24th goal of the season on a rebound set up by Doan and Sean Farrell.