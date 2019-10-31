A capsule look at this weekend’s Iowa swimming and diving regionals involving the Dubuque schools:
When: Diving begins at 5 p.m. Thursday at Davenport Central, and swimming begins at noon Saturday at Clinton. (The swimming portion was originally scheduled for Central but was moved to Clinton earlier this week due to an issue with the pool.)
Participating schools: Bettendorf, Clinton, Davenport Central, Davenport North, Davenport West, Dubuque Hempstead, Dubuque Senior, Dubuque Wahlert, Muscatine, Pleasant Valley.
Who advances: There are six swimming sites and four diving sites in the state. The number of state swimming qualifiers last season increased from 24 to 32 in each event, while the number of state diving qualifiers increased from 30 to 32. The state has also established qualifying standards for each swimming event, based on the average 16th-place finisher in the five previous state meets. Swimmers who meet those qualifying standards at any time during the season will still be required to compete and finish the event at regionals to be eligible for state.
The field of 32 state qualifiers consists of all swimmers who have met qualifying standards and competed in that event at the regional meet. The rest of the qualifying field will be filled from the next fastest regional times from swimmers who did not meet the state standard during the season. Regional champions from each event are automatic qualifiers for the state meet regardless of time. There are no qualifying standards in the relay events. Regional champions, plus the next fastest 26 times, will qualify for state.
Dubuque automatic qualifiers: Karlie Welbes (Wahlert) 1:56.91 in 200 freestyle; Anna Pfeiffer (Senior) 24.65 in 50 freestyle; Pfeiffer 54.38 in 100 freestyle; Karlie Welbes 5:12.22 in 500
TOP DUBUQUE PERFORMANCES
(Top-35 performances or highest Dubuque performances, according to QuikStats)
11 dives: 22, Maria Kircher (Wahlert) 381.40.
200 medley relay: 9, Wahlert (Avery Schmidt, Alaina Schmidt, Tori Michel, Zoe Heiar) 1:52.39; 15, Senior (Pfeiffer, Claire Wedewer, Tabitha Monahan, Maci Boffeli) 1:54.88; 28, Hempstead (Samantha Fish, Molly Duehr, Emily Rober, Faith Jasper) 2:00.91.
200 freestyle: 12, Karlie Welbes (Wahlert) 1:56.91; 31, Pfeiffer 1:59.57.
200 individual medley: 39, Karlie Welbes 2:16.11.
50 freestyle: 12, Pfeiffer 24.65; 31, Alaina Schmidt 25.19.
100 butterfly: 39, Michel 1:01.45.
100 freestyle: 24, Pfeiffer 54.38; 30, Karlie Welbes 54.74.
500 freestyle: 13, Karlie Welbes 5:12.22; 30, Pfeiffer 5:23.52.
200 freestyle relay: 8, Wahlert (Michel, Alaina Schmidt, Hayley Welbes, Karlie Welbes) 1:40.90; 26, Senior (Pfeiffer, Monahan, Taylor Kremer, Wedewer) 1:47.36; 35, Hempstead (Fish, Natalie Harbin, Jasper, Duehr) 1:51.20.
100 backstroke: 27, Michel 1:00.35; 33, Pfeiffer 1:01.59.
100 breaststroke: 21, Alaina Schmidt 1:10.79.
400 freestyle relay: 14, Wahlert (Karlie Welbes, Kenna Wolbers, Hayley Welbes, Heiar) 3:46.97; 17, Senior (Monahan, Boffeli, Wedewer, Pfeiffer) 3:47.43; 30, Hempstead (Fish, Harbin, Jasper, Duehr) 4:01.88.