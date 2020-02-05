News in your town

Most Read

Most Recent

Davison's return to Badgers sure to be jeered by Gopher fans

Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio retiring after 13 seasons

Boys prep basketball: Hempstead answers adversity to rally past Linn-Mar

Local & area roundup: Beckman boys topple No. 1 Marion

Sundown takes 2nd overall at Cascade Mountain

Time passages: Mahomes leads comeback for the ages for KC

College basketball roundup: No. 7 Duke rallies beats BC for Coach K's 500th ACC win

Sports in brief: Memorial announced for victims in Bryant crash

Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio retiring after 13 seasons

Boys prep basketball: Hempstead answers adversity to rally past Linn-Mar

Cedar Falls wins state title game rematch over Rams

Six Rivers brings awareness to suicide

Local & area roundup: Senior moves up to No. 3 in Class 4A

Fighting Saints’ depth shows on USHL leaderboards

College basketball: Big Ten tough -- Iowa and Illinois check the box so far

Williams, Gray lead No. 8 Florida State past North Carolina

Analysis: From 'Andy Who?' to Super Bowl champion Andy Reid

Change looming as NASCAR season arrives with Daytona 500

More than the Score: Carter named all-American

After Super Bowl win, Chiefs already eyeing repeat next year

Sports briefs: Staples Center begins removal of Bryant memorial

Baylor strengthens hold on No. 1 in AP poll; Iowa, Illinois climb

K.C. masterpiece: Mahomes rallies Chiefs past 49ers in Super Bowl

USHL: Emphatic weekend for Fighting Saints

Women's basketball rounup: Michigan women beat No. 18 Iowa; Iowa State falls; UNI victorious

Fans vote Steelers' Immaculate Reception NFL's best moment

Sports briefs: Iowa wrestlers improve to 10-0 with blowout win

Bucks pull away from Suns

Djokovic comes back for 8th Australian Open title, 17th Slam

Simpson rallies to beat Finau in Phoenix Open playoff

Kaepernick's Super Bowl close call has lasting impact on NFL

College basketball: Iowa wins ranked showdown with Illinois

Mahomes leads Chiefs' rally past 49ers in Super Bowl, 31-20

Garza has 25 points, No. 18 Iowa beats No. 19 Illinois 72-65

PHOTO GALLERY: Snocross brings big air to county fairgrounds

USHL: Fighting Saints sweep weekend

College basketball: Ramey's 3-pointers rally Texas past Iowa State, 72-68

College basketball: Phyfe leads UNI past Evansville

Prep roundup: Rams' streak continues

Local college roundup: Clarke women cruise

Super Bowl by the numbers

Safeties first: Polamalu, Atwater heading to Hall of Fame

College basketball: Wisconsin edges No. 14 Michigan State, 64-63

NFL: Jackson wins MVP as Ravens take 3 awards; Harbaugh top coach

Sports in brief: Leonard leads Clippers over Timberwolves

College basketball roundup: No. 12 West Virginia beats K-State, Huggins moves past Rupp