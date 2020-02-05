Dyersville Beckman spent time this season ranked No. 1 in Class 2A.
On Tuesday night, the Trailblazers took down the top-ranked team in Class 3A.
Michael Keegan threw an inbounds pass the length of the court for a Luke Goedken layup with 3 seconds left, then stole the ensuing inbounds pass to seal Class 2A No. 7-ranked Beckman’s 50-47 victory over 3A No. 1 Marion in Marion, Iowa.
Keegan scored 16 points to lead the Blazers (15-3), who never trailed in winning their third straight game.
Tom Jaeger added 15 points and Goedken finished with seven for Beckman, which has won six of seven.
Gage Franck scored 11 points to lead Marion (15-2), which saw its 12-game winning streak come to an end.
Western Dubuque 66, Waterloo East 64 — At Epworth, Iowa: Garrett Baumhover scored 24 points, including the game-winning layup at the buzzer as the Bobcats beat the Trojans. Dylan Johnson added 17 points and Tommy DeSollar had 16 as WD (4-12) snapped a four-game skid.
Waterloo West 58, Dubuque Wahlert 45 — At Wahlert Gym: The Golden Eagles lost their fourth straight game, falling to 4-11 overall.
Camanche 72, Bellevue 37 — At Bellevue, Iowa: The Comets lost at home to the Class 2A No. 5-ranked Indians and slipped to 6-12 overall.
Central City 67, Edgewood-Colesburg 61 — At Central City, Iowa: Parker Rochford scored 19 points, but the Vikings came up short against Central City.
East Dubuque 73, Winnebago 68 — At East Dubuque, Ill.: Ben Tressel scored a team-high 18 points, Dawson Feyen added 17 and Declan Schemmel 15, and the Warriors improved to 22-3 overall.
Cuba City 66, Southwestern 52 — At Cuba City, Wis.: Brayden Dailey scored a game-high 27 points, Brady Olson added 21 and Jack Misky had 10, and the Cubans (15-0) beat the rival Wildcats.
Mineral Point 78, Iowa-Grant 39 — At Mineral Point, Wis.: Joah Filardo connected four times from beyond the arc on his way to 24 points, Blaise Watters added 20 points and Liam Stumpf chipped in 11, and the Pointers cruised past the Panthers.
Fennimore 96, Riverdale 26 — At Muscoda, Wis.: The Golden Eagles dominated Riverdale for a SWAL road victory.
Darlington 67, Boscobel 22 — At Darlington, Wis.: Carter Lancaster scored 18 points to reach the 1,000 career point milestone, Cayden Rankin and Curtis Stone added 16 apiece, and the Redbirds routed the Bulldogs.
Argyle 38, Belmont 37 — At Belmont, Wis.: The Braves lost a nail-biter at home to Argyle.
Benton 73, Monticello 64 — At Monticello, Wis.: Holden Murphy scored 22 points, Will Lawrence added 16, Caleb O’Neill had 12 and Dominic Cummins 11, and the Zephyrs beat Monticello on Monday night.
Dakota 71, Warren 47 — At Warren, Ill: Ethan Williams scored 15 points and Brayden Bohnsack added 11, but it wasn’t enough to push the Warriors past the Indians on Monday night.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Linn-Mar 35, Dubuque Hempstead 34 — At Marion, Iowa: Corinne Meier scored 10 points to lead the Mustangs, but Linn-Mar hung on.
Western Dubuque 64, Waterloo East 36 — At Waterloo, Iowa: The Bobcats (5-13) cruised to a road MVC win over the Wahawks, snapping a six-game losing streak.
Waterloo West 66, Dubuque Wahlert 52 — At Waterloo, Iowa: Emma Donovan and Ana Chandlee scored 11 points apiece, Allie Kutsch chipped in 10, but it wasn’t enough to prevent the Golden Eagles (7-11) from losing their fourth consecutive game.
Cedar Falls 61, Dubuque Senior 34 — At Cedar Falls, Iowa: The Rams lost on the road and slipped to 7-11 overall.
Bellevue 55, Camanche 19 — At Bellevue, Iowa: The Comets rolled to a blowout victory over the Indians.
DeWitt Central 48, Maquoketa 44 — At Maquoketa, Iowa: The Sabers outlasted the Cardinals, dropping Maquoketa to 14-5 overall.
Prairie du Chien 55, Decorah 39 — At Decorah, Iowa: Lily Krahn went off for 29 points as the Blackhawks rolled to a victory over the Vikings.
Shullsburg 44, Potosi/Cassville 40 — At Shullsburg, Wis.: Brooklyn Strang’s 3-pointer gave Shullsburg the lead for good as the Miners held off Potosi/Cassville. Anna Wiegel scored 14 points and Layla Alt had 12 to lead Shullsburg. Strang finished with eight.
River Ridge (Wis.) 72, Benton 15 — At Patch Grove, Wis.: Skylar White hit four 3-pointers and finished with 25 points, Rylee Zinkle and Faith Webb added 12 points each, and the Timberwolves built a 48-8 halftime lead in routing the Zephyrs.
Boscobel 60, Belmont 33 — At Boscobel, Wis.: Boscobel cruised to a non-conference victory over the Braves.
Lancaster 63, Viroqua 25 — At Lancaster, Wis.: The Flying Arrows cruised to a victory over Viroqua.
Stockton 49, Galena 30 — At Galena, Ill.: Tiana Timpe scored 19 points, Kiersten Winters added 11, and the Blackhawks built a 34-13 halftime lead to beat the Pirates.
River Ridge/Scales Mound 41, Warren 38 — At Hanover, Ill.: Claire Wienen and Amber Hupperich scored 11 points apiece to lead the co-op past the Warriors.
PREP GYMNASTICS
Dodgeville/Mineral Point 130.65, Platteville/Belmont/Lancaster 128.325 — At Dodgeville, Wis.: Tessa Bockhop won the floor, bars and vault en route to claiming the all-around title (34.65) as Dodgeville/Mineral Point beat Platteville/Belmont/Lancaster on Monday night. Miah Lemanski won the beam for the co-op.