CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa -- The offense just wasn’t there for West Delaware to knock off Cedar Rapids Xavier.
Instead, the Saints capped off a dominant run through the Class 4A state tournament.
Top-seeded Xavier got 13 kills from Katy Garrison and 12 from Eve Magill, and the Saints swept past the sixth-seeded Hawks, 25-19, 25-18, 25-18, in the Class 4A championship match this afternoon at The Alliant Energy PowerHouse.
Xavier (26-6) didn’t drop a single set in its three state tournament matches and claimed the program’s first state title in its first-ever appearance in the finals.
West Delaware, making its fourth appearance in the title match, settled for its third runner-up finish and ended the season 30-12 overall.
Ava Hauser led the Hawks with eight kills and was named to the all-tournament team along with teammate Carlee Smith and Western Dubuque’s Liby Lansing.
Xavier setter Jazmine Yamilkoski was named the all-tournament team captain after recording 34 assists, four kills, and 13 digs in the final. The Saints’ Elyse Winter was also named to the all-tournament team and had five kills, one assists and two digs.
Jaci Bries and Alivia Schulte added four kills apiece for West Delaware. Smith finished with 18 assists, two kills, two aces and six digs. Ella Koloc had 22 digs for the Hawks.