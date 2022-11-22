Former Dubuque Hempstead star Michael Duax earned his first career start for the University of Northern Iowa on Monday, scoring 11 points in the Panthers’ 67-60 loss to San Francisco in their first game of the NABC Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City.

The redshirt freshman and former TH Player of the Year finished 5-for-6 from the field with five rebounds, three assists and a block for the Panthers (1-2), who struggled in the final 4 1/2 minutes as the Dons (5-0) pulled away.

