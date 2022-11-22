Former Dubuque Hempstead star Michael Duax earned his first career start for the University of Northern Iowa on Monday, scoring 11 points in the Panthers’ 67-60 loss to San Francisco in their first game of the NABC Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City.
The redshirt freshman and former TH Player of the Year finished 5-for-6 from the field with five rebounds, three assists and a block for the Panthers (1-2), who struggled in the final 4 1/2 minutes as the Dons (5-0) pulled away.
James Betz finished with a career-high 19 points, including three makes from 3-point range. Bowen Born notched 16 points a game-high five assists, while Tytan Anderson posted his second consecutive double-double with a career-best 14 points and 10 rebounds.
No. 25 Iowa 100, Omaha 64 —At Iowa City: Kris Murray scored a career-high 30 points as Iowa defeated Omaha in an Emerald Coast Classic preliminary game.
Murray, coming off matching his previous career high with 29 points in the Hawkeyes’ 83-67 win at Seton Hall last Wednesday, had his first shot blocked by Omaha’s Dylan Brougham 86 seconds into the game.
Murray then proceeded to hit 11 consecutive shots on his way to a 25-point first half. He didn’t miss until a 3-point attempt with 34 seconds left in the half rolled off the rim.
The junior finished 13 of 17 from the field and added seven rebounds.
Drake 71, Tarleton State 64 — At St. Thomas, Virgin Islands: Missouri Valley Conference player of the week Tucker DeVries scored a team-high 22 points on a perfect 5-for-5 from the floor and 8-for-8 from the free-throw line to lead the Bulldogs.
No. 8 Duke 74, Bellarmine 57 —At Durham, N.C.: Kyle Filipowski scored 18 points to lead Duke in scoring for the fourth time this season in a hard-earned win over Bellarmine. The Blue Devils attacked from the perimeter with 3-point shooting. Duke (4-1) had five players with at least two 3-pointers as part of a 14 for 35 team effort from beyond the arc.
No. 9 Arkansas 80, Louisville 54 — At Lahaina, Hawaii: Anthony Black dominated from inside and outside to finish with 26 points for Arkansas, which overwhelmed Louisville in the second half for a victory in the first round of the Maui Invitational.
No. 10 Creighton 76, No. 21 Texas Tech 65 — At Lahaina, Hawaii: Arthur Kaluma scored 18 points to lead all five Creighton starters in double figures, while Trey Alexander had 13 of his 17 points after the half and Ryan Nembhard finished with 16 as Creighton held off Texas Tech down the stretch.
