Dubuque Senior’s Jacquelyn Hochrein bowls in the Iowa Class 3A individual state tournament Monday in Waterloo. The first-team all-MVC bowler placed second in individuals and helped the Rams to the team title.
The newly minted Iowa Class 3A state champion Dubuque Senior girls bowling team dominated the all-Mississippi Valley Conference Mississippi Division team announced Friday morning.
Peggy Leibfried earned coach of the year honors after guiding the Rams to an undefeated regular season, a Mississippi Division tournament title, several school records and a third consecutive trip to the state team tournament. Senior also landed seniors Jaquelyn Hochrein and Morgan Bettcher and sophomore Alison Hedrick on the division first team, while juniors Mackenzie Lang and Clara Pregler and sophomore Madyson Arrington made the second team.
Dubuque Hempstead senior Libby Leach and Western Dubuque senior Kirsten Butcher earned first-team all-Valley Division accolades.
Recommended for you
Hochrein led the Rams with a 186.50 average and finished second at the individual state tournament, while Bettcher and Hedrick both carried 181.55 average. At the divisional tournament, the Rams swept the top four spots behind Hedrick, Bettcher, Arrington and Pregler, while Hochrein and Lang finished ninth and 10th.
Leach also won a divisional individual championship and carried a 199.40 average, while Butcher posted a 186.71 average.
Hempstead junior Madison Ninneman and Western Dubuque juniors Claire McGrane and Baylee Neyen landed on the second team.
Honorable mention accolades went to Wahlert sophomores Emma Kelzer and Erin King, Hempstead sophomore Chloe Hansen and freshman Ava Kennedy and Western Dubuque senior Olivia Thul and sophomore Megan Vaske.
TRIO OF AREA BOYS ON 1ST TEAM
On the all-MVC boys teams, Western Dubuque seniors Nolan Vaske and Jude Ludwig earned first-team accolades in the Valley Division while Senior 12th grader Michael Wlochal made the first team in the Mississippi.
Vaske led the Bobcats with a 215.58 average, while Ludwig finished second at 206.04. Wlochal led the Rams with a 206.77 average.
The second team featured Western Dubuque sophomore Ethan Potter and junior Aidan Besler in the Valley and Senior freshman Zachary Wlochal and Wahlert senior Aaron Kluesner in the Mississippi. Kluesner won the divisional championship and finished 10th at the Class 1A state tournament.
Area honorable mention selections included Wahlert junior Brevin Hawkinson and senior Brendan Poirier, Senior sophomore Drake Reed and junior Cael Patters, Hempstead senior Hudson Orr and sophomore Nick Hingtgen and Western Dubuque junior Matthew Daly and senior Nick Sweeney.
BIG 10 FINALS SET
Ninneman and Kennedy will square off in the Sedona Staffing Services Jr. Big 10 tournament at 10 a.m. Sunday at Cherry Lanes. Kennedy will have to defeat the winners’ bracket champion Ninneman to claim the overall championship.
Ninneman defeated Kennedy by just six pins for the winners’ bracket title two weeks ago. Kennedy regrouped and knocked out Karter Miles, 721-635, in the consolation bracket final last week. Kennedy shot 159-168-223—550 and had 171 pins handicap, while Miles shot 169-178-156—503 and had 132 pins handicap.
Miles lost his very first match of the tournament and endured the longest possible road to the final. He had to bowl nine games in Weeks 2, 3 and 4.
Patterned after the prestigious men’s Big 10, the Junior version follows a 64-bowler, double-elimination format and includes boys and girls ranging in age from 8 to 18, handicapped at 90 percent of 200. The tournament includes a total of $3,500 in prize money, awarded in smart fund scholarships. The winner will take home $1,400 and the runner-up $650.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.