Dubuque Senior’s Jacquelyn Hochrein bowls in the Iowa Class 3A individual state tournament Monday in Waterloo. The first-team all-MVC bowler placed second in individuals and helped the Rams to the team title.

The newly minted Iowa Class 3A state champion Dubuque Senior girls bowling team dominated the all-Mississippi Valley Conference Mississippi Division team announced Friday morning.

Peggy Leibfried earned coach of the year honors after guiding the Rams to an undefeated regular season, a Mississippi Division tournament title, several school records and a third consecutive trip to the state team tournament. Senior also landed seniors Jaquelyn Hochrein and Morgan Bettcher and sophomore Alison Hedrick on the division first team, while juniors Mackenzie Lang and Clara Pregler and sophomore Madyson Arrington made the second team.

