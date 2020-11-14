In what many Wisconsin prep football fans billed as an unofficial state championship game, the Belmont Braves came out on top to close an undefeated season.
Quarterback Riley Christensen capped a 95-yard drive with a 21-yard touchdown run with 24.4 seconds to play, rallying the 8-man football second-ranked Braves to a 24-20 victory over No. 3 Gilman on Friday night at the Woodside Sports Complex in Mauston, Wis.
Belmont finished its season undefeated at 7-0, while the Pirates closed at 7-1.
Christensen scored two rushing touchdowns in the first half as the Braves took a 12-6 lead into halftime. Gilman responded with a 14-0 advantage in the third quarter to take a 20-12 lead, handing Belmont its first deficit of the entire season.
Christensen scored again with 7:33 remaining, but the two-point try failed as the Pirates still led, 20-18. Belmont got the ball back on its own 5-yard line with 4:15 to play, setting up Christensen’s heroics with the game-winning score for his fourth TD of the contest.
Potosi/Cassville 30, De Soto 22 — At Potosi, Wis.: Robby Roe caught a 15-yard touchdown pass and recovered a fumble for another score, Levi Groom tossed for two touchdowns and the Chieftains (5-2) hung on to beat De Soto (3-1) to win their Division 6 opener, and will now play Highland (7-0) in the regional final next week.
Highland 32, River Ridge 14 — At Patch Grove, Wis.: Logan Drone passed and rushed for scores as the Timberwolves (4-3) fell in their Division 6 playoff opener, as Highland (7-0) advanced to to the regional final next week.
Mineral Point 63, Palmyra-Eagle 6 — At Mineral Point, Wis.: The Pointers (6-0) crushed Palmyra-Eagle (2-6) in their Division 5 opener and advanced to meet the winner of Saturday’s game between Cambridge and Waterloo in next week’s regional final.
La Crosse Aquinas 34, Darlington 25 — At Darlington, Wis.: The Redbirds (4-2) were upended by Aquinas (4-3) in their Division 5 playoff opener to end their postseason.
Prairie du Chien 29, Westby 22 — At Prairie du Chien, Wis.: Garrett Young’s interception with less than a minute to play sealed the win for the Blackhawks (4-3) in their Division 4 opener over Westby (0-5). Prairie advances to the regional final next week to play Nekoosa.