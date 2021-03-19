CUBA CITY, Wis. — With their shortened spring season already winding down, the Cuba City volleyball team is appreciative of every opportunity they get to step on the court.
The Cubans (5-1) moved into a two-way tie for first place in the SWAL with Riverdale on Thursday night after a 3-1 win over Southwestern. The Cubans will begin a four-quad playoff with the SWAL teams playing this spring next Tuesday with Riverdale, Fennimore and Southwestern.
“We aren’t playing for a conference title this year, but we are playing for us,” Cuba City coach Keri Lawson said. “The girls are excited to play some more, and I’m excited for them.”
The WIAA announced on Wednesday that there will be a two-division state tournament beginning April 10.
“Everyone is excited to be putting their uniforms on and just getting the opportunity to play,” Lawson said. “We aren’t quite sure how to prepare for the tournament, but we are happy to hear there is going to be one.”
The Cubans took a two-game lead over Southwestern with wins of 25-14 and 25-19, before falling in Set 3 to the Wildcats, 25-18.
“I would have liked to have seen more control in that third set and have us keep the energy from start to finish, but that’s something we are still working on,” Lawson said.
The Cubans, who were led by junior outside hitter Hailey Stich with 19 kills, rebounded in the fourth set to take a 19-13 lead before the Wildcats again clawed their way back.
“We really had to work for it tonight,” Lawson said. “Southwestern is peaking at the right time and they have some really nice hitters.”
The Cubans were able to hold on for the 25-20 win, as Stich added 20 digs.
“Our serve receive has not been consistent yet, and in a normal season we wouldn’t start to prepare for the tournament already six matches in, but everyone is in the same boat,” Lawson said. “It’s a serve and pass game, and if we can control that, the rest will happen.”