The Maquoketa Cardinals won’t sneak up on anybody this season.
A year after qualifying four bowlers for the Iowa Class 1A individual state tournament and narrowly missing a team berth, the Cardinals return a loaded lineup still without a single senior. West Delaware also returns a pair of individual state qualifiers.
Here capsule look at the Iowa area high school girls bowling season:
MAQUOKETA
Coach – Mark Hansen
Last season – 4-2 overall, 2-1 WaMaC Conference.
Returning starters – Chloe Fousey (jr., 161.93), Ali Simmons (jr., 150.21), Alysa Kies (jr., 167.14), Morgan Brown (jr., 165.0), Allyson Coates (jr., 171.29), Carley Goodenow (soph., 147.71).
Other letterwinner – Gracie Frett (soph.).
Promising newcomer – Hadley Ihrig (fr.).
Outlook – Maquoketa’s six-girl lineup last season included five sophomores and freshman, and they came within 29 pins of reaching the state team tournament. But the Cardinals did qualify four individuals for the state meet. Fousey placed 14th, followed by Simmons (23rd), Kies (24th) and Brown (27th). Maquoketa moved from the WaMaC to the River Valley Conference at the beginning of the school year.
Outlook - The Hawks will build around a pair of returning state qualifiers. Riley finished 14th in Waterloo, while Scott placed 31st. Morris said the Hawks feature a determined group of bowlers focused on competing in the WaMaC and making a run in the postseason.
BELLEVUE
Coach – Riley Till
Last season – 0-5 overall, 0-4 River Valley Conference
