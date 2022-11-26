02152022-bowling9-jr.jpg
Buy Now

Maquoketa's Allyson Coates throws during the Iowa Class 1A state qualifier at Cherry Lanes last season. She led the Cardinals with a 171.29 average last season.

 JESSICA REILLY Telegraph Herald

The Maquoketa Cardinals won’t sneak up on anybody this season.

A year after qualifying four bowlers for the Iowa Class 1A individual state tournament and narrowly missing a team berth, the Cardinals return a loaded lineup still without a single senior. West Delaware also returns a pair of individual state qualifiers.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.