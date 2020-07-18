Opportunities provided for the tennis community throughout the Mississippi Valley Open every year are one of the main reasons the event organizers couldn’t bare to cancel the 52nd edition.
The adults kicked off their weekend of action on Friday night at Wahlert’s O’Connor Tennis Center with mixed doubles, which provided Dubuque Senior’s Riley O’Donnell with a rare opportunity.
The Rams’ senior-to-be has never played with her dad, Mike, in a competitive tournament, so the two joined up in the mixed open doubles. While eliminated in the first round, it’s those type of memories the MVO hopes to provide — perhaps now more than ever.
“We usually play my brother and I against my mom and dad,” said Riley O’Donnell. “I’ve never gotten to play in a tournament before with my dad. We’ve talked about playing in the open a couple times and this year we just went for it. It was fun just being out there in a competitive tournament and playing with him.”
After watching his daughter shine on the Senior High courts for the Rams, Mike O’Donnell clearly enjoyed sharing the court with his daughter in a competitive tournament atmosphere.
“It was definitely fun,” Mike O’Donnell said. “It’s always fun to get to do an activity like this with one of your children, because someday they might not want to do anything with you. I enjoyed getting to play with her. She’s pretty hard on herself. We could only play together in the open, and it was tough. But we’ll take what we can get.”
In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic and much uncertainty, MVO committee chair and Hempstead girls tennis coach Sara Loetscher — who practices Family Medicine at MercyOne — never wavered in her belief that the tournament should run as scheduled with certain guidelines in place.
“We have a great committee, a great group,” Loetscher said. “About a month ago we didn’t know if we were going to have it, but I never canceled it. Everybody really wanted to have it and I think it’s a very safe environment to play. Tennis is one of the safest sports that we can play. We’re all looking for something to do.
“Most importantly, you look at what’s happening locally. We have increased testing so we’ll have increased cases. The severity hasn’t changed a whole lot, so as long as we wear our masks and people keep their distance, we’re going to be OK.”
Loras College men’s and women’s tennis coach Chad Fenwick was disappointed his program couldn’t compete in the spring, but he sees the MVO as an opportunity to get back in the swing of things.
“It’s nice to get out and play and move around,” said Fenwick, who teamed with Dubuque’s Mary Schumacher in the mixed 35 doubles. “It’s always fun to play this tournament because the people are so nice. It’s just a good group of people that works so hard to put together a real nice tournament every year.”
Fenwick and Schumacher settled for runner-up after losing the title match to the Marion, Iowa, duo of Chris Wundram and Brooke Zrudsky, 6-2, 4-6, 10-8. Fenwick flashed his power throughout with hammering serves that were tough to handle.
“I’ve got a great partner in Mary and she’s just a great person to play tennis with,” Fenwick said. “She’s everything you could ask for in a partner.
“As I’m getting older, I’m relying less on movement and more on just hitting the ball as hard as I can,” he added with a laugh.
• The mixed open doubles and mixed 45 doubles finals ended after the TH went to press.