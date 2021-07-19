Justin Kay of Wheatland, Iowa, captured his fourth IMCA Late Model feature race of the season at the Dubuque County Speedway on Sunday night.
Kay outlasted Gary Webb of Blue Grass, Iowa, for the win, which is the most in the Late Model class in Dubuque this summer.
Jeff Larson of Freeport, Ill., won the IMCA Modified; Matt Fulton of Muscatine, Iowa, captured the IMCA Sportmod; Jimmy Doescher of Hollandale, Wis., won the IMCA Hobby Stock; Jay Crabill of Cedar Rapids won the Sports Compacts; and Jason Robbins of Benton, Wis., took checkers in the Limited Late Model.
SEMI-PRO BASEBALL
Monticello 7, Cascade Legends 0 — At Cascade, Iowa: Monticello was able slide past the Cascade Legends with only four hits at the Cascade tournament. Kyle Wright led Monticello with a one-hitter on the mound over five innings. Dan Lynch secured the only hit for the Legends, with Pat Weber pitching three innings and allowing only one hit with two strikeouts.
Bernard 2, Rickardsville 1 — At Cascade, Iowa: Bernard held off Rickardsville in the Cascade tournament.
Balltown 8, Dubuque Budweisers 1 — At Cascade, Iowa: Balltown earned the win in the play-in game at the Cascade tournament.
Farley 2, Holy Cross 1 — At Farley, Iowa: Aaron Saeugling hit a home run to help his own cause on the mound as the Hawks nipped Holy Cross.
Peosta 10-5, Worthington 0-2 — At Peosta, Iowa: Andrue Henry won on the mound in the opener and then drove in two runs in the second game as Peosta swept Worthington.
MEN’S GOLF
Schissel wins Rock — At Bunker Hill Golf Course: Adam Schissel shot a 75 on Saturday to win the 46th Annual Rock Golf Classic. Pat McMahon and Nick Weber tied for second by shooting 77s. Ben Vaassen won the fourth flight with a 90, Jeff Anglin took the Legends flight with a 73, and Mike Sullivan claimed the first flight with a 64.