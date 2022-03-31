A Dubuque Wahlert graduate has been hired to oversee one of the most-successful high school athletic programs in the state of Iowa.
Mike O’Connor, a 1997 graduate of Wahlert and 2001 grad of Clarke College, will begin his duties as the activities director at Johnston High School on July 1. He replaces Josh Tobey, who will move to Norwalk High School at the end of the school year.
“At this point in my professional career, I am ready to accept the challenge of leading an activities department,” O’Connor said in a statement released by Johnston. “I will continue to build upon the Johnston Community School District’s established record of success through fostering relationships, setting high expectations, and working with all involved to create the best experience possible for students.”
O’Connor spent the past 15 seasons as the boys basketball coach and the past 10 seasons as the boys tennis coach at West Des Moines Dowling, also a member of the Central Iowa Metro League’s West Division. He has been named CIML coach of the year in both sports and the Iowa Basketball Coaches Association named him its coach of the year in 2019.
In addition to his coaching duties, O’Connor has served as the assistant athletic director at Dowling for 10 seasons. He holds a master’s degree in educational leadership with evaluator approval from Drake University.
“As a head coach, I have gained great insight into the expectations and demands of being a coach, which will assist me in guiding and supporting the coaches, teachers, and moderators within the Johnston district,” O’Connor said. “Additionally, I understand the importance of developing and fostering strong, supportive relationships with students, parents and the school community in order to build effective, high-quality activity and athletic programs.”
Johnston announced the selection of O’Connor last week. His appointment will go before the Johnston Board of Education as early as April 11.
COMMUNITY NIGHT SET FOR NEW CO-OP TEAM
The new Southwestern/East Dubuque co-op football program will hold a community night at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 6 at the high school in Hazel Green, Wis. The evening will give fans an opportunity to meet the coaches and players and learn more about the inaugural season.
The schools will share the inaugural schedule, and fans will be able to order fan gear.
The SWED WarCats will compete in the Six Rivers Conference. Both districts were dealing with low numbers in their programs, and the cooperative agreement will allow both communities to have 11-player football.
East Dubuque’s Joe Edler will serve as the head coach, and he has already started making plans for workouts and community building opportunities.
WAHLERT HALL OF FAME CEREMONIES SET
Dubuque Wahlert will induct three athletes and a special contributor into its Athletic Hall of Fame on Saturday.
Jude Burger, Randy Skemp and Steven Ihm will join longtime public address announcer John Rettenmeier in the Class of 2022. They will be inducted at the Grand River Center. For more information on the Hall of Fame induction ceremony, contact the Wahlert activities office.