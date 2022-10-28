The 110th running of the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association boys cross country championships and the 49th annual girls cross country championships will feature a pair of Southwest Wisconsin traditional powerhouse programs with youthful rosters.
And the East Dubuque/Galena/River Ridge tri-op teams will seek trips to state at an Illinois Class 1A sectional meet.
Here is a capsule look at Saturday’s meets involving area teams:
WISCONSIN DIVISION 3 STATE MEET
Site — The Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids, Wis.
Who qualified — The top two teams and the first five individual finishers who were not part of a qualifying team advanced from last week’s sectional meets.
Girls team qualifiers — Lancaster finished second at the Albany Sectional with 78 points, 26 behind defending state champion Boscobel and 46 ahead of third-place Poynette. Junior Mallory Olmstead scored five team points with a 5K time of 21:07, followed by freshman Kylie Olmstead with nine points in 21:36, freshman Sara McWilliams with 19 points in 22:50, sophomore Macie Galle with 21 points in 22:55 and sophomore Carley Vesperman with 24 points in 23:25. Freshman Jenna Muench (24:20) and senior Mikayla Smith (24:35) did not factor in the team score. The Flying Arrows finished sixth at the state meet a year ago. Boscobel, with five runners returning from last year’s state meet, figures to be the favorite.
Boys team qualifiers — Fennimore finished second at the Albany Sectional meet with 106 points, 20 clear of third-place Albany, while Iowa-Grant scored 59 points to win the team title. Junior Carter Bunn led the way by scoring 13 points with a 5K time of 18:26, followed by sophomore Ben Varela with 15 points in 18:43, junior Riley Foreyt with 21 points in 19:04, sophomore Isaac Henkel with 26 points in 19:25 and junior Nick Needham with 31 points in 19:40. Junior Jordan Vold (20:53) and freshman Griffin Fry (21:33) did not factor in the team scoring.
ILLINOIS OREGON SECTIONAL
Who qualified — The top seven teams from the regional meets last week advanced to sectionals. The top five individuals earned all-region.
Girls team qualifiers — East Dubuque/Galena/River Ridge claimed the seventh and final team spot by scoring 182 points, 47 ahead of Stillman Valley, at regionals. Junior Avery Engle made all-region by finishing fifth in 17:48, and senior Arianna Pedrin took eighth in 18:39. East Dubuque/Galena/River Ridge also scored with senior Lauren Kloss in 54th in 22:56, junior Lynnea Groezinger in 62nd in 24:07 and junior Audrey Wagner in 75th in 27:09. Freshman Adeleine Roland (37:48) also competed for the tri-op at regionals.
Boys team qualifiers — East Dubuque/Galena/River Ridge finished fifth in the 11-team field with 140 points in a Winnebago Regional won by Rockford Christian with just 45 points. Junior Arthur Horn placed 13th in 16:06, followed by freshman Devin Bradt in 19th in 16:29, senior Will Quinn in 21st in 16:38, senior Sam Eaton in 54th in 18:40 and junior Isaac Rife in 55th in 18:43. Sophomore Bryce Gempler (21:05) and senior Konner Allendorf (21:49) also competed at regionals.
