Tabria Thomas has always been able to score the basketball, no matter the level.
The 5-foot-9 guard from Elizabeth, Ill., became just the 12th women’s basketball player in University of Dubuque history to reach the 1,000-point plateau on Wednesday against Coe College. Thomas hit the mark exactly with 15 points — the last two coming on a pair of free throws — late in a 77-64 American Rivers Conference defeat.
Thomas also reached the 1,000-point mark for the River Ridge/Scales Mound co-op high school team. She earned all-Northwest Upstate Illini West Conference accolades three times while in high school.
Thomas made an immediate impact with the Spartans, averaging 11.0 points in a team-high 24.7 minutes in 25 games as a freshman. In the COVID-shortened 2020-21 campaign, she averaged 13.4 points per game in 13 games while earning first-team all-A-R-C accolades.
Thomas repeated as a first-team all-A-R-C honoree last season while averaging 14.6 points per game in 24 games. Through 14 games this season, she is averaging 14.4 points per game.
Snitker transfers to Davenport University — Reed Snitker, a 6-foot-3, 242-pound defensive lineman who prepped at Dubuque Hempstead, recently entered the transfer portal after his redshirt sophomore year at the University of Northern Iowa and committed to NCAA Division II Davenport University in Grand Rapids, Mich. The Panthers are coming off an 8-3 season in which they made their first trip to the playoffs and finished at No. 20 in the AFCA coaches poll.
Reth signs with Northern Iowa — Luke Reth, a 6-foot-3, 245-pound offensive lineman from West Delaware High School, signed a national letter of intent to play football at the University of Northern Iowa recently. A tough, physical blocker up front, Reth helped lead West Delaware to three state playoff appearances, including a run to the quarterfinal round in 2020. He was a first-team all-state lineman and has experience playing on both sides of the ball.
Duhawks tabbed for 2nd in league — The Loras College men’s volleyball team has been picked to finish second in the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin in the preseason coaches poll. Carthage College, the two-time defending national and conference champion, is picked to win the league yet again after receiving four first-place votes.
The Duhawks return plenty of firepower from a squad that finished 21-7 a year ago. Outside hitter Dorian Fiorenza, a three-time first team all-conference selection, returns for his senior campaign alongside fifth-year middle blocker and a two-time first-team all-league performer Patrick Mahoney.
The Duhawks begin their season with four games at the Baldwin Wallace Invitational on Jan. 21-22 in Berea, Ohio.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.