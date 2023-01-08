UD women's basketball
University of Dubuque’s Tabria Thomas takes a shot over Rockford’s Tyra Clark during their match up held at the Stoltz Sports Center on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022.

 Dave Kettering

Tabria Thomas has always been able to score the basketball, no matter the level.

The 5-foot-9 guard from Elizabeth, Ill., became just the 12th women’s basketball player in University of Dubuque history to reach the 1,000-point plateau on Wednesday against Coe College. Thomas hit the mark exactly with 15 points — the last two coming on a pair of free throws — late in a 77-64 American Rivers Conference defeat.

Email College Notebook items to jim.leitner@thmedia.com

