Bellevue’s bats woke up on Wednesday night.

Andrew Swartz went 3-for-4 and drove in three runs, and the Comets collected 13 hits as a team in a 10-1 rout of Northeast Goose Lake in Goose Lake, Iowa.

Swartz doubled three times and scored a run for Bellevue (2-2), which broke the game open with a nine-run fourth inning. Jackson Wagner went 3-for-4 with an RBI, and Dawson Weber had two RBIs.

Bellevue starter Cole Swartz went the distance, striking out 12 while allowing six hits and one walk.

Cascade 10, Anamosa 6 — At Anamosa, Iowa: Ted Weber went 3-for-4 and Tanner Simon and Justin Roling collected two hits apiece as the Cougars beat the Raiders on Tuesday night.

PREP SOFTBALL

North Linn 5, Dubuque Wahlert 1 — At Wahlert: The Golden Eagles were limited to just two hits in a non-conference loss to the Lynx.

Bellevue Marquette 4-0, Lisbon 3-9 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Grace Tath went 2-for-3 with a double and earned the pitching win in the opener as the Mohawks split with the Lions on Tuesday night.