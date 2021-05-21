DES MOINES — As gracious as Mother Nature was during Thursday’s morning session to open the 2021 Iowa state meet at Drake Stadium, she was quite the opposite during the afternoon races.
Steady rainfall throughout the entire midday events had athletes fighting the elements and may have hindered their scores and times.
Still, though, like in the morning sessions, there was gold to be won and one area athlete was there to claim it.
BOYS
Dubuque Senior’s Logan Flanagan has competed near the top of every high jump event he’s competed in this year.
Why stop now?
The Ram senior outdueled Cedar Falls’ Jacob Kieler with a jump of 6 feet, 5 inches to claim gold Thursday night and go out on top.
“At Drake I finished fourth, so I was just really preparing for this meet because I wanted to show people that I was ‘that guy,’” Flanagan said. “It feels really good coming out on top.”
In fact, the success Flanagan has had on the high jump this season has now influenced his plans for next year. He committed months ago to continue his football career at the University of Sioux Falls, but now will be bringing his high-jumping prowess with him.
“I’m going to Sioux Falls to play football, but now I’m going there to jump as well, so it’s not quite the end for me,” Flanagan said. “A month ago, I got in contact with their jumps coach and we got to talking and he said he had a spot for me.”
Hempstead’s Noah Pettinger (5-11) placed 17th in the high jump and Senior’s Zak Kubitz (5-9) placed 23rd overall.
Edgewood-Colesburg’s Parker Rochford’s fifth-place finish in the Class 1A long jump was the area’s other top finisher of the night.
Hempstead’s Ryan Winger ran another strong 3,200 to finish seventh in 9:40.45.
Matthew Kruse of Senior (50.52) and Hempstead’s Derek Leicht (51.30) had strong showings in the 400 to finish seventh and ninth, respectively.
The following boys athletes and teams competed in Thursday’s afternoon session, but either failed to qualify out of their heat or did not medal: Dubuque Senior shuttle hurdle relay; Nolan Ries (Maquoketa Valley) 3,200; Keaton Reimer (Clayton Ridge) 3,200; Josh Davis (Hempstead) 3,200; Dubuque Senior 4x800; Dubuque Hempstead 4x800; David Williams (Dubuque Senior) 100; Cy Huber (Maquoketa Valley) 400; Jim Bonifas (Dubuque Senior) discus.
GIRLS
No gold medals were awarded to area girls during the afternoon session, but one thing is for sure: the Hempstead youth movement will be a force to be reckoned with real soon.
Freshman distance running mates Julia Gehl and Keelee Leitzen put on a pretty good show in their first-ever state meet, just missing the top-3 in the 3,000-meter run. Gehl (10:08.46) finished fourth, while Leitzen (10:09.46) just behind her in fifth. Senior’s Lillian Schmidt (10:27.65) placed 10th.
Gehl and Leitzen joined sophomores Natalie Schlichte and Brooke O’Brien to finish seventh in the 4x800 relay.
“This is our state together; we are all freshmen and sophomores so we haven’t been here before,” O’Brien said. “With the rain and the big crowd, it was a little different, but it felt amazing.”
Added Leitzen: “That’s our fastest time of the season, so we are really proud.”
“Hopefully we can come back here next year stronger,” Schlichte said. “We are going to keep growing, so we will definitely be ready to get back here again.”
Dubuque Senior’s Leah Klapatauskas, Kaitlyn Miller, Lillian Schmidt and Izzy Gorton (1:02.11) finished 13th in the 4x800.
The following girls athletes and teams competed in Thursday’s afternoon session, but did not qualify in the top eight of their heat or medal: Erin Knipper (Maquoketa Valley) shot put; Emma Callaghan (Bellevue Marquette) shot put; Annie Hoffman (Edgewood-Colesburg) shot put; Holly Beauchamp (Bellevue Marquette) 3,000; Ella Aulwes (Edgewood-Colesburg) 100; Kaliyah Johnson (Dubuque Senior) 100; Amaya Hunt (Maquoketa Valley) 400; Lucie Lambe (Dubuque Senior) high jump.