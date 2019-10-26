The University of Dubuque earned its second American Rivers Conferenve volleyball win on Friday behind another solid performance from its floor general.
Setter Kate Messino finished with a match-high 33 assists and the Spartans swept Central, 25-14, 25-18, 25-16, at the Stoltz Center.
Grace Hintze led UD (16-11, 2-4 A-R-C) with 10 kills on 27 attempts and three errors. Grace Strawser and Kara Wright finished with 14 digs apiece for the Spartans, with Wright adding seven kills.
Loras 3, Simpson 0 — At Loras AWC: Jackie Alberto led the Duhawks with 13 kills, Dubuque Wahlert grad Kelly Boge finished with 12, and fellow former Golden Eagle Jessalyn Roling finished with 36 assists, Loras (18-7, 5-1 American Rivers Conference) swept past Simpson, 27-25, 25-17 and 25-19.