Jared Voss threw for accounted for four first-half touchdowns, and West Delaware routed Anamosa, 66-0, in a Week 0 season opener on Friday night in Anamosa, Iowa.
Voss opened the scoring with a 6-yard touchdown pass to Kyle Kelley midway through the first quarter. He also connected for a score with Kyle Cole, who had four catches for 105 yards by halftime as the Hawks soared to a 33-0 lead at the break.
Voss ran for 85 yards and was 8-for-12 passing for 139 yards in the first two quarters.
West Delaware will host Dubuque Wahlert next week in the Golden Eagles’ season opener.