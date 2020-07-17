For four frustrating innings, Dubuque Wahlert just couldn’t find a clutch hit.
Instead, they all came in the fifth inning. Without a mercy rule, there’s no telling how many runs the Golden Eagles would have scored.
Wahlert sent 15 batters to the plate in the fifth inning — the first nine all scored, and Anna Chapman returned from a two-week absence as the Eagles routed Clinton, 11-1, in five innings in an Iowa Class 4A Region 8 quarterfinal on Thursday at Wahlert High School.
The Eagles (11-12) advanced to play at No. 5-ranked North Scott (14-9) in Saturday’s regional semifinal.
In all, Wahlert collected 11 hits in the fifth inning, scoring all 11 runs. When Tierani Teslow grounded out to drive in the game-ending run, the Eagles still would have had two runners on base with two outs, and Mary Kate King — who had reached base in each of her previous three plate appearances — on deck.
“All year one of our biggest issues has been connecting hits and getting that clutch hit,” said Wahlert coach Ashley Cullen, who tinkered with the order over the last two weeks to find a more potent lineup. “We were hitting the ball in the first couple innings, we just couldn’t get the person across. Couldn’t connect, couldn’t get the right bunt down, whatever it was.
“It was fun to score 11 runs in one inning, and still have an out to play with.”
Wahlert loaded the bases with only one out in both the first and second innings, but couldn’t get a runner across the plate. Of the seven runners left on base in the first three innings, five were in scoring position with less than two outs.
“I think we felt a lot of the pressure in the first few innings,” Chapman said. “I think we were trying to be really picky at first with what we were getting, but then we kind of started to realize if we just go meet (the ball) out in front, it’s going to go.”
The floodgates opened in the fifth.
Natalie Kelzer opened the frame with a single to center, Bailey Welu bunted for a hit and Lily Roth drove home the first run with a single to center. Izzy Pfeiffer beat out another bunt before Chapman slapped a two-run double to the gap in left-center. Teslow followed with a run-scoring single and King walked to load the bases.
Another run came home on a wild pitch before Paige Hummel singled home two more runs, prompting the River Queens to swap pitchers. Maria Roth promptly greeted reliever Amber Lee with a double to left-center before Kelzer — the 10th batter of the inning — flew out to right for the first out.
Welu’s second hit of the inning gave the Eagles an 8-0 lead. Lily Roth’s fielder’s choice resulted in another run as the throw went home in a futile effort to prevent another run.
Pfeiffer singled to re-load the bases for Chapman, whose infield single put the Eagles on the brink of ending the game early.
Teslow, now the 15th batter in the inning, grounded to first base and the ball glanced off the defender’s glove before the defender recovered in time to record the second out.
But, by that time Lily Roth had already come across with the final run.
“I feel like we just kind of all clicked in and hit the ball and made smart choices,” Teslow said. “We never really have those innings, and it was good to have one of those innings — especially during this game.”
Chapman, who on Wednesday got cleared to end 14 days of self-quarantine after a potential exposure to the novel coronavirus, allowed six hits and struck out seven. She also went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs at the plate.
“It was fun (being back), I will say that,” Chapman said. “I’ve been pitching at home a lot, but it’s different than pitching to batters and pitching to an umpire. You never know what the batters are going to bring, what the strike zone is going to be.”
Every spot in the Wahlert lineup accounted for at least one hit and a run. Pfeiffer went 3-for-4 and Kelzer, Welu, Chapman, Teslow and King had two hits apiece. Lily Roth, Teslow and Hummel drove in two runs apiece.
“The girls have all been putting their work in,” Cullen said. “They’ve been working hard, doing a lot of front toss, side toss, cage work, live batting, live bunting. It finally got to the point where they’re starting to connect. I feel good about our bats going into this weekend.”