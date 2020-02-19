SHULLSBURG, Wis. — With the score knotted at 22 at the first half, the River Ridge Timberwolves knew it was time to step it up a notch.
Going back to their bread and butter man-to-man defense, the Wolves held host Shullsburg to just one second-half field goal en route to a 46-32 win, clinching the outright Six Rivers Conference title for the second straight year.
“This win was extra special for our seniors,” River Ridge coach Caron Townsend said. “They have been working since the seventh grade for this, and they have had their goals set high. They have put the time and dedication in, and it’s so nice to see that pay off for them.”
The win capped off undefeated junior and senior conference seasons in both volleyball and basketball for the Ridge senior class.
“It’s a great feeling to reach one of our goals,” senior Skylar White said. “But we aren’t done yet.”
White finished the game with a team-high 20 points for the Division 5 No. 6 ranked Wolves, including 12 in the first half.
The Wolves (20-2, 10-0) led by as many as eight points in the first half, but the No. 7 ranked Miners were able to tie the game on several occasions, including at the break.
“Shullsburg came out in the same offense that MFL/Mar-Mac (Iowa) did last week, and that threw us off for a little bit,” White said.
The Wolves fell to the ranked Bulldogs, 35-32, on Thursday.
“I couldn’t have asked for a better lineup heading into regionals,” Townsend said. “Potosi/Cassville, MFL and Shullsburg … three solid teams that were going to challenge us. I really like the way we are playing right now.”
The Wolves got solid contributions from senior McKenzie Graf with 11 points and junior Glenna Marshall with 10.
“We only gave up 17 points to Shullsburg the last time we played them, so we knew we needed our defense to start creating things for our offense, because that’s what we do,” senior Faith Schier said. “Our defense always creates good things for us.”
The Miners (18-4, 8-2) trailed by just one possession in the second half before White hit back-to-back 3-pointers to put give the Wolves an eight point cushion with 14:30 remaining. A steal and a layup from White gave Ridge a double-digit lead, and the Miners could not get any closer as they struggled from the field. They finished the second half 8-for-10 from the free-throw line, and got just one field goal from junior Layla Alt at the 7:50 mark. She finished the game with a team-high nine points for the Miners, while Brooklyn Strang, Madison Russell and Anna Wiegel added six apiece.
Both teams will begin regional play on Tuesday, Feb. 25. The top-seeded Wolves will host North Crawford, while No. 3-seeded Shullsburg will host No. 14-seeded Juda on the opposite side of the Division 5 bracket.