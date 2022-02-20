The Fennimore and Prairie du Chien wrestling programs will be well represented at the Wisconsin state tournament.
For that matter, so will Mineral Point.
All three programs advanced numerous wrestlers to state on Saturday at the Wisconsin sectional tournaments. The state tournament will be held Thursday through Saturday at the Kohl Center in Madison.
At the WIAA Division 3 sectional in Westby, Wis., Fennimore placed second and Mineral Point third in the team standings.
Advancing to state for the Golden Eagles at sectionals included Amryn Nutter (106 pounds, 2nd), Ian Crapp (113, 2nd), Brecken Muench (120, champion), Brett Birchman (126, 2nd), Tristan Steldt (138, 2nd), Kaden Hahn (145, 3rd), Wyatt Ahnen (160, 3rd), Nathan Blaschke (170, 3rd) and Cameron Winkers (220, champ).
Punching their ticket to state for the Pointers included Roen Carey (106, 3rd), Kade Rule (113, champ), Carson Kroll (120, 3rd), Lucas Sullivan (126, champ), Trapper Nafzger (132, 3rd), Tarrin Riley (138, champ) and Bo Hanson (170, 2nd).
Also advancing to state from the area were Iowa-Grant/Highland’s Elliott Biba (113, 3rd), Mason Welsh (132, champ), Caden Lindner (138, 3rd), Cal Dorota (195, champ), Jackson Kemnitzer (220, 3rd); Lancaster’s Bryce Galle (182, 3rd) and Ryan McCartney (195, 3rd).
At the WIAA Division 2 sectional in Richland Center, Wis., Prairie du Chien scored 109 points and won the sectional team championship.
Advancing to state for the Blackhawks were Ryder Koenig (126, 3rd), Rhett Koenig (132, champ), Drew Hird (138, 2nd), Luke Kramer (145, 3rd), Maddox Cejka (152, 3rd), Brogan Brewer (170, 2nd) and Blake Thiry (195, champ).
Also punching their ticket to state from the area were Darlington/Black Hawk’s Ethan Aird (106, 2nd), Owen Seffrood (132, 2nd), Breylin Goebel (160, 3rd), Owen Huschitt (182, 2nd) and Brady Horne (195, 2nd); Cuba City/Benton/Southwestern’s Ayden Nolan (120, 3rd); Belmont/Platteville’s Tanner Paulson (138, 3rd) and Porter Mandurano (285, champ).