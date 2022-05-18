Dubuque Wahlert’s Emma Donovan dribbled the soccer ball away from a Western Dubuque defender, creating space toward the goal in the city showdown between the two schools at Wahlert’s Steele Field on Tuesday.
“I was thinking if I worked hard, it can all be over,” Donovan said. “Finish it now.”
Donovan drove a straight, waist-high kick into the left side of the Bobcats’ goal to give the Golden Eagles a hard-fought 4-3 overtime win.
“It felt so good,” Donovan said.
Things weren’t rosy for Wahlert early in the game as Western Dubuque controlled the entire first half. The Bobcats set up a solid half-field offense, driving the ball toward the corners and generating several opportunities on corner kicks.
The Bobcats’ Leah Digmann scored their first goal after a side-out inbounds left her with the ball within 20 feet of the goal. She put a solid, waist-high shot past the left side of Wahlert goalie Amya Lavenz at the 25:14 mark in the first half.
Western Dubuque’s second goal came with 5:30 left in the first half as Sydney Hill provided a textbook assist to Natalie Coyle, who put the ball into the net.
Leading at halftime, 2-0, the Bobcats didn’t take long to bag another goal as 25 seconds into the second half Coyle scored on a kick near the goal crease that appeared to bounce off a Wahlert defender.
The Golden Eagles got the spark they needed a minute later as Donovan scored on a header from Ana Rivera to make it 3-1.
“Of the two goals I scored, that was the most important,” Donovan said. “We had a lot of excitement going into the city game and then we were trailing, 3-0. We got that first goal and then the next two right after. Without that first goal we wouldn’t have gotten any energy to tie it up.”
Wahlert’s Mia Brooner scored a goal 5 minutes later as the Golden Eagles kept the ball deep in Western Dubuque’s territory for most of the second half. In another 5 minutes, with 28:06 remaining in the second, Nora King had a defender fall out of play near her. King moved the ball from the right and scored past WD goalie Faith Krapfl.
“We thought going in this would be an easy game to win and we didn’t want to get girls hurt because we’re thinking we have bigger fish to fry,” Wahlert coach Savannah Johnson said. “The second half and overtime are easy to describe ... We played our hearts out.”
The overtime featured timely, athletic saves by both Wahlert’s Lavenz and Krapfl. Just after a save by Lavenz with 1:30 left in overtime, she punted the ball to midfield where it fell and was kicked into a scrum just inside the Western Dubuque zone.
It popped forward to Donovan, who made a nifty dribble right to clear a defender before going on to face Krapfl 1-on-1. After Krapfl had recorded so many good saves, Donovan scored the winning goal when their distance narrowed.
