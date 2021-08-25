Following a unique spring season due to the coronavirus pandemic, volleyball players in Illinois are excited to return to a more normal fall schedule just a few months later.
Here is a capsule look at area teams in the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference this season:
EAST DUBUQUE
Coach — Ashley Sites (fourth year)
Last season — 7-9
Returning starters — Anna Berryman (Sr., OH), Ali Barklow (Sr., OH), Hailey Heiar (Jr., L), Lainee Engle (Sr., MH)
Promising newcomers — Erika Dolan (Soph., MH), Rachel Anger (Fr., MH/OH), Callie Kaiser (Sr., S), Megan Anger (Jr., S)
Outlook — The Warriors return four key starters from a group that struggled in non-conference play, but held an impressive 6-2 mark in the NUIC during spring play. That leaves hope for a strong run this fall. Berryman and Barklow provide two heavy hitters that will shoulder the load at the net, and Heiar is a reliable libero. With a promising group of newcomers coming up as well, ED could be a sleeper pick to make a drive toward a league title.
GALENA
Coach — Dennis Wills (21st year, 568-124-8)
Last season — 13-2
Returning starters — Maggie Furlong (Sr., OH), Paeton Hyde (Jr., MB), Taylor Hilby (Jr., OH), Olivia Hefel (Sr., MB), Julia Townsend (Jr., S)
Other returning letterwinner — Avery Engle (Sr., DS)
Outlook — While East Dubuque has designs on making a run at the league title, as always a program it would have to get by is the consistently tough Pirates, and with five starters back on the court for Galena, that will be no easy task. The Pirates will be fielding a talented group once again with senior leaders in Furlong — who missed the spring season due to injury — and Hefel. Only a junior, Hilby is a hard-hitting terror at the net and with a group that’s healthy and driven, this has the makings of another Pirates team going deep in the postseason.
RIVER RIDGE
Coach — Corey Albrecht
Last season — 0-10
Outlook — After struggling through the shortened spring campaign, the Wildcats will be eager to get out and prove themselves this fall with a few more victories in the win column. The returning players should certainly be motivated to accomplish that goal.
SCALES MOUND
Coach — Keri Werner (23rd year)
Last season — 3-10
Returning starters — Anniston Werner (Soph., OH/S), Sydney Driscoll (Jr., OPP), Emily Wiederholt (Soph., MB/DS), Josie Korte (Sr., OH), Brooklynn McCartney (Soph., L), Garrett Pickel (Jr., MB), Mickayla Bass (Jr., OH/DS), Rylee McCartney (Soph., DS)
Other returning letterwinners — Emma Wentz (Sr., DS), Kennedy Kudronowicz (Sr., OPP)
Promising newcomers — Jaidyn Strang (Sr., S), Amanda Withington (Soph., S)
Outlook — The Hornets battled youth during their spring season, but now with more experience and a load of players returning, the program is aiming to be very competitive this fall. Anniston Werner earned first team all-conference honors as a freshman last season, and her career will only continue to develop as a sophomore. The roster is bursting for the Hornets, with 41 total girls at their high school and 29 involved in the program.
STOCKTON
Coach — Allie McCallips (third year, 21-26-1)
Last season — 6-9
Returning starters — Kenze Haas (Sr., OH/S), Brynn Haas (Sr., MH), Vanessa Ernst (Sr., L), Whittney Sullivan (Jr., OH/DS)
Other returning letterwinners — Morgan Blair (Jr., OPP), Lauren Kehl (Jr., S), Abby Wilkinson (Jr., DS), Eve Moore (Soph., OPP)
Promising newcomers — Emily Broshous (Fr., OH/DS), Madie Mammoser (Fr., MH), Kacy Wright (Fr., S)
Outlook — The Blackhawks boast a wide array of options at the net this season, but leading the charge are first team all-NUIC pick Kenze Haas and second teamer Brynn Haas. With two more starters in Ernst and Sullivan back with some more key letterwinners, Stockton will be a tough out. Another year of experience last spring should help along the other players in keeping energy high and focus up during a tough conference schedule.
WARREN
Coach — Sadie McGowan
Last season — 6-8
Outlook — The Warriors had a productive spring season in the NUIC with a .500 record of 6-6, and they’ll be looking to continue that momentum into the fall.