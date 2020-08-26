Ryan Rush may be new to Dubuque, but he’s ready to become immersed in the strong girls basketball culture the city has to offer.
His first objective is one taken on by many that have come before him — lead the Dubuque Hempstead girls basketball team to the Iowa state tournament.
The Benton Harbor, Mich., native and current fourth-grade teacher at Hoover Elementary School in Dubuque has been hired as the Mustangs’ new head coach, pending board approval next month.
“I’m really excited because I know that it’s a program that has really done well the last few years under Casey and Justin Smith,” said Rush, 30, who played basketball, baseball and soccer during his four years at Michigan Lutheran High School. “The program has risen, and I want to keep that going. Plus, this is just a really great area and I’m really excited for the opportunity.”
On three occasions under the Smiths, Hempstead reached the regional final and was one win away from clinching its first-ever trip to the state basketball tournament. Casey Smith resigned in March after three seasons that included three straight city titles and two trips to the regional final, and Rush is hoping to continue that tradition and create program history in the process.
“I think if we hold up to the values of our program, which is humility, being humble, passionate and thankful, that’s the way we’ll measure our program,” Rush said. “We’re going to try to find our way to continue to get to the next level as a program and get to state. A lot of time needs to be put into the youth program from middle school on down.
“We’re looking to bring a tough defense and a modern offense. We want to move the ball around on offense and play a good, five-out team offense. And really bring it on the defensive end.”
Rush graduated from Martin Luther College in New Ulm, Minn., and even played a season on its Division III football team on the offensive line. He graduated in 2013 and got into coaching, including a stint as an assistant coach for women’s basketball at Hope College in Holland, Mich., and as a freshman boys basketball coach for West Lutheran High School in Plymouth, Minn. He’s been a teacher in the Twin Cities area the past five years.
However, Rush already had ties to Hempstead before earning the new coaching gig with the Mustangs.
Meeting through a mutual friend, Rush this summer married 2013 Hempstead alum Megan Broadbent, a three-time state qualifying diver for the Mustangs swim team who finished 17th as a senior. The two tied the knot in June and settled down in Dubuque.
“I may be new to Dubuque this year, but I married a Dubuque native,” Rush said. “She’s a pretty good diver, too.”