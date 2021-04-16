This is already shaping up to be a memorable season for Kareem Kassas and Dubuque Hempstead.
Playing at No. 5 two years ago, Kassas has made the leap to No. 1 this season and is impressing the Mustangs coaching staff at every turn. The senior picked up a pair of wins at No. 1 on Thursday to lead Hempstead past Dubuque Senior, 5-4, at Meyer Courts to keep the Mustangs perfect on the season at 4-0.
“It’s quite difficult to describe,” said Kassas, who earned a 6-4, 6-1 singles win over Senior’s Julian Nemmers. “I think this may go down as one of my greatest wins in my high school tennis career. It’s a pretty nice feeling.”
Kassas was equally impressive at No. 1 doubles, joining Colin Nelson in rallying for a 2-6, 7-5, 10-5 victory over Nemmers and Harry Tompkins.
“He’s one of the most consistent, steady tennis players I’ve coached,” Hempstead coach Andrew Roos said. “He really takes coaching well. Any suggestion we make, he really takes it to heart and improves his game.”
The match went to doubles tied at 3-3. Jake Althaus beat Tompkins at No. 2 singles, 6-4, 7-6 (7-3), and Andrew Johnson won at No. 5 over Cam O’Donnell, 6-4, 6-3. The Rams notched wins from Zach Kahle (3), Will Lawless (4) and Andrew Day (6).
“Coming back we only had one returning varsity player,” Roos said. “New players have stepped up and have played almost daily the last two years trying to gain experience for this season.”
Along with Kassas and Nelson, the Mustangs secured the team win in doubles with a victory at No. 2 when Althaus and Gabe Noel topped Kahle and Lawless, 6-4, 6-4.
“It’s been a crazy experience,” Kassas said. “The whole leadership role is something I’m trying to adapt to. I’m not just focused on taking that responsibility, but trying to figure out how to use the whole team. I couldn’t do anything without them. It’s been a really great experience so far.”