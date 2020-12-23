The fastest runner in Dubuque Hempstead boys cross country history didn’t have to travel very far to find the right fit for the next stage in his career.
Ryan Winger — who earned elite all-state accolades in each of the past three seasons by finishing in the top 15 at state, regardless of class — recently committed to run for Loras College next season. He will also compete in track & field for the Duhawks.
Winger set Hempstead’s school record in the 5K with a 15:12.4 at the Wartburg College cross country course. In track, he owns career bests of 9:42 in the 3,200 and 4:30 in the 1,600.
Winger helped the Mustangs to four top-five team finishes at the Iowa Class 4A state cross country meet during his high school career. This fall, he finished second individually in 15:45.7 to lead Hempstead to a fifth-place team performance.
As a junior, he placed sixth in 15:48.6 as the Mustangs took third. Hempstead finished second in his first two seasons on the varsity as he placed 13th in 16:09.5 as a sophomore and 44th in 16:35.8 as a freshman.
UWP’s Aranda takes third at nationals — Ariana Aranda, a senior at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, recently finished third in her weight class and tied a Wisconsin state record at the USA Power Lifting 2020 Collegiate Nationals competition near Philadelphia. Her best lifts in the deadlift, squat and bench press totaled 467.5 kilograms (roughly 1,030 pounds) earning her the third-place title. Aranda also achieved a personal best in the squat lift of 435 pounds and tied the Wisconsin state record for deadlift in her weight class at 425 pounds.
The Hanover Park, Ill., native is studying elementary education at UW-Platteville.
Haase lands Heart honor — The Heart of America Conference on Monday named Clarke University’s Makenna Haase as its women’s basketball player of the week. Haase averaged 19 points and nine rebounds per game en route to a pair of victories last week. She is now just 12 points shy of becoming the Pride’s all-time leading scorer.
Hutchinson picks Wartburg — Dubuque Wahlert senior Caroline Hutchinson will continue her tennis career at Wartburg College next fall. Hutchinson was an all-Mississippi Valley Conference performer who placed seventh at the Iowa 1A state singles tournament in 2019 to cap a 12-3 season as a sophomore in 2019. Her junior campaign at Wahlert was wiped out by the coronavirus.
Butcher headed to Hawkeye — Western Dubuque senior Jacob Butcher will continue his bowling and track & field careers at Hawkeye Community College in Waterloo, Iowa, next fall. Butcher is carrying a 197.17 average for the Bobcats’ bowling team this season. He also played football for Western Dubuque.
Beyer named academic all-Big Ten — University of Iowa football player Shaun Beyer, originally from Epworth, Iowa, earned a spot on the Big Ten Fall Academic All-Conference team. To be eligible for Academic All-Big Ten selection, students must be on a varsity team who have been enrolled full time at the institution for a minimum of 12 months and carry a cumulative grade-point average of 3.0 or higher. Beyer, a 6-foot-5, 248-pound linebacker majoring in Economics, played high school football at Cedar Rapids Kennedy.
Kolar a finalist for Mackey — Iowa State tight end Charlie Kolar is one of three finalists for the John Mackey Award as college football’s best tight end. Kolar joins Kyle Pitts (Florida) and Jalen Wydermyer (Texas A&M) as finalists, and the winner will be announced during The Home Depot College Football Awards, Jan. 7 on ESPN. Kolar’s mother is the former Maria Rhomberg, who starred in volleyball at Dubuque Wahlert and Notre Dame.