CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — As temperatures plummet and snow dusts the ground, the UNI-Dome is the most coveted November destination in Iowa high school football.
Host Cedar Falls left no doubt on its home field Friday night, remaining undefeated with a 44-0 shutout over Dubuque Senior in the opening round of the Class 4A playoffs.
The No. 2-ranked Tigers (10-0) won by 23 points when these teams met at Senior (5-5) two weeks ago during district play. That game was fairly even through the final three quarters.
This rematch quickly turned into a blowout.
“The focus was there,” Cedar Falls coach Brad Remmert said. “That’s the big thing you talk about when you play a team that you’ve beaten — sometimes you hear all the noise that it’s going to be way too easy and you come out sluggish. I thought our kids were focused in a lot of areas tonight.
“We got (quarterback) Cael Loecher going early. He hit some passes, he got into rhythm. We got our running game going early. Our kids up front were doing a good job. Defense was excellent keeping the shutout.”
Loecher, who was held to 61 yards passing on 19 throws in the original game with Senior, ignited Cedar Falls’ offense by completing his first three passes for 52 yards on an opening 65-yard scoring drive capped by a 2-yard Ryan Ostrich run. The Tigers’ quarterback finished 12 of 18 passing for 187 yards and three touchdowns.
Ostrich, who rushed for 136 yards on 11 carries, set up a 9-yard pass from Loecher to Ben Sernett on Cedar Falls’ second scoring drive with a 71-yard run. An interception by Jibreel Bailey on the ensuing Senior possession gave the Tigers just 29 yards to cover, with Loecher finding Daniel Hutchins in stride from 19-yards out for a touchdown.
Bo Grosse broke loose for a 40-yard run that set up a 10-yard fake pitch and TD pass to Jacob Remmert, and Trey Campbell added a 49-yard touchdown rush before Bryce Albaugh kicked a 35-yard field goal to cap first half scoring.
Ostrich raced 37 yards for a touchdown on Cedar Falls’ first possession of the second half, and the Tigers’ defense did enough to preserve the shutout. Last week Cedar Falls surrendered a season-high 42 points against Cedar Rapids Prairie.
“Really we just had to work hard all week,” Cedar Falls senior linebacker Caiden Barnett said, after playing a role in seven tackles. “We’re a little undersized so we’re just banking off of playing really fast and physical and playing really tough. We’re not going to overpower people, we’re just going to beat people to the line and smash them.”
Senior was held to 152 yards on 57 plays, and lost a pair of fumbles in the red zone during the fourth quarter. The Rams managed just 18 yards rushing on 26 carries.