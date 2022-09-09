DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Eleven to the ball.
It’s a simple philosophy, but one that’s been working for Dyersville Beckman Catholic for quite some time.
The Trailblazers displayed another outstanding defense performance, containing a dangerous Monticello offense en route to a 28-14 victory Friday night at Beckman High School.
Beckman’s defense forced six punts, quarterback Cayden Gassmann rushed for 149 yards and three touchdowns, and running back Nick Wulfekuhle gained 211 yards, including a game-sealing, school-record 97-yard breakaway score late in the contest.
“Eleven to the ball,” Beckman coach Mark Atwater said. “That’s what we said all week. Did we give up yardage? Yes, but nothing backbreaking. (Monticello) earned their two scoring drives, and I can live with that. I can’t live with the big plays, and we didn’t give those up tonight.”
The Panthers’ dual threat QB Preston Ries had111 yards running and 174 through the air, but Beckman’s defense held Monticello to just seven second-half points.
“We just came out and knew that Ries was our guy tonight. Eleven guys to the ball at all times,” Wulfekuhle reemphasized his team’s mantra. “We knew we had to eventually break him down and we would win this game.”
Monticello (1-2) started the scoring on its opening drive with Tate Petersen’s 29-yard touchdown catch from Ries to cap off an 8-play, 66-yard trek down the field.
The Trailblazers (3-0) answered immediately with an 8-play drive of their own highlighted by a 38-yard reception from Padraig Gallagher. Gassmann’s plunge from the goal line evened the score at 7-7.
Following initial scoring drives, the teams battled to a strikingly similar path into halftime. Beckman failed to capitalize on 38-yard rushing gain by Gassmann to open the second quarter with a botched snap on a short field goal attempt. The Panthers, too, squandered an opportunity early in the second quarter when a missed field goal thwarted a promising 13-play possession.
“After halftime, we knew we were gonna have to grind this one out,” Wulfekuhle said. “We had to be a bunch of dogs and just grind it out and get the win. We were tired, but we had to just keep pushing.”
The Blazers seized momentum just before half. Gassmann bookended a 23-yard scamper to open the possession with a 13-yard keeper just 22 seconds before the break to go up, 14-7.
Monticello’s Dylan Roher provided the only points of the third quarter with a 5-yard rush to knot it up at 14-14. Beckman was hampered by a fumble, an interception, and two punts, but its defense forced two Panther punts to stall any further damage.
It also seemed to bring the Blazer’s offense back to life.
Gassmann tacked on his third score of the game on the very next drive with a clutch 25-yard rushing score on fourth-and-1 to put his team ahead, 21-14.
Wulfekuhle provided the dagger after Beckman’s D forced another Monticello punt with the play of the night. The senior running back toed the sidelines all the way back on the 3-yard line and scurried a school-record 97 yards to ice the game at 28-14.
“I thought I was gonna get caught,” Wulfekhle said. “I think that record has been there since 1989, so for me to break it, I’m pretty proud of myself.”
