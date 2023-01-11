Justin Heinzen knows there are certain things he and his Loras College Duhawks just can’t control.
On Wednesday night, their rivals from across town were not one of them.
No. 22-ranked Loras kept pace with American Rivers Conference-leading Wartburg with a convincing 63-39 win over the University of Dubuque in women’s college basketball action at the Lillis Athletic & Wellness Center
Loras improved to 12-3 overall, 5-1 in A-R-C play and 2-1 since landing in the most recent national poll.
“That’s a lot of noise,” Heinzen, the Duhawks’ 16h-year head coach said of the ranking. “We can’t control a lot of that. What we can control is the culture and the character in that locker room. We fight every day to control that. We fought hard for that tonight.”
Though it ended well, it wasn’t the best of starts for the Duhawks. Loras’ first two possessions ended in turnovers.
But the Duhawks righted the ship and scored on two of their next three trips up court.
Loras’ Silvana Scarsella knocked down a shot-clock-buzzer-beating jumper for the game’s first score just over 2 minutes into action, then dropped a backdoor pass to Madison Fleckenstein for a reverse layup to put the Duhawks up, 4-0.
But despite a 7-0 start and another 7-0 run to end the quarter, it was Loras’ defense that staked them to a double-digit lead after one.
The Duhawks forced nine UD turnovers in the opening frame and led 16-6.
Fleckenstein added another impressive baseline move and also buried a 3-pointer as Loras widened the gap with a 10-0 run to start the second period.
The Dubuque Hempstead product gave the already loud home crowd more to cheer about with an authoritative block of UD’s Isabella Tierney’s 3-pointer attempt with just under 5 minutes left before halftime.
But instead of sparking the home team, the Spartans (9-6, 3-3) caught fire afterwards.
Although UD didn’t score in the quarter until the 4:28 mark, the Spartans ran off a 10-0 spurt of their own to close the margin to 26-16 at the break.
Tabria Thomas converted a pair of three-point plays in the final portion of the second quarter for UD, as Loras suffered more than half of its eight team fouls (five) during that stretch before halftime.
Loras extended its lead in the third with a recipe that’s worked all year — feed conference MVP-hopeful Sami Martin down low.
The 6-foot-1 junior from Platteville (Wis.) scored two of Loras’ first three baskets of the half and scored six points in the third quarter.
But the Duhawks’ leader got plenty of help from her mates to the tune of three 3-pointers from three different sources — Cierra Bachmann, Emerson Whittenbaugh and Hannah Thiele, to run out to a commanding 48-26 lead heading into the final stanza.
“We’ve got a lot of artillery,” Fleckenstein said. “We’ve got a lot of players that can do a lot of good stuff. These games (against UD) are always the best games to play. Especially when we get the win.”
Bachmann led a balanced Loras attack with 15 points. Martin added 12 while Whittenbaugh and Thiele had nine apiece. Thomas was the lone Spartan in double figures, with 13 points.
“(Loras) hit some big shots,” Thomas said. “They made a couple big runs that made it tough for us to come back from.”
