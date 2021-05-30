It sounds a little corny, he said.
But the last year has brought all kinds of change into the life of Dubuque martial artist Luke Lessei.
He got married last spring. His daughter was born a couple months ago.
And in two weeks, he will make his professional muay thai debut.
“It feels like my dreams are finally starting to come true,” Lessei said. “I’ve always dreamed of becoming a pro fighter. You have no idea how stoked I am for this. I can make a little money for my family and actually work toward making it a career. It sounds corny, but it’s pretty much my dreams coming true, and that’s how I feel.
“It’s the start of this new chapter in my life and I’m extremely excited.”
Lessei will fight California native Lucas Martino on the Triumphant Combat Sports 11 card on June 12 in Miami. Lessei beat Martino when the two met at an amateur tournament about five years ago. Martino is also making his pro debut.
The entire card can be viewed on Fite, an app for smart phones and smart TVs that offers pay-per-view content.
Lessei has fought just once in the past year because of the coronavirus pandemic, a win in October. But the lack of action in his fighting life came at an opportune time in his personal life.
Lessei married his longtime girlfriend, Samantha, last May in the mountains of Colorado, and his daughter, Vivienne, was born Feb. 18.
“It’s kind of made up for not staying busy,” Lessei said. “It was pretty much perfect timing. When I want to start my family and do all that, everything was shut down anyway. So, the past year for me has been mostly just building my family and creating my life with my wife.”
Fatherhood has changed him. For the better.
“First of all, I’m happy I had a girl first, because it keeps the gentle side of me in charge,” he said. “I’m a little more easy-going than say I maybe was before. Honestly, with fighting, it makes me feel like I have some weird dad power. Like when I’m in the gym, it’s like super dad energy. It gives me some extra feeling of motivation, too, because now I have three people that need to eat. So if I’m going to do this, I really got to work hard and go all-in.
“The main thing is, I just love being at home with her and I don’t know the words to describe it. Like, it’s changed me at home just because I’m literally just in love so much. And it’s changed me in the gym because I just have so much more motivation, someone else to work hard for.”
Lessei will be paid for his fight, and his airfare and lodging will be covered, a nice perk for the pro ranks after essentially paying to be able to fight as an amateur. He is hopeful he can sign a multi-fight contract with Triumphant, but the big-money muay thai fights are overseas.
ONE Championship, based in Asia, is the leading muay thai organization and its fighters are paid on par with mixed martial artists competing in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. ONE recently signed a broadcast deal with TNT.
Lessei hopes to one day reach the pinnacle. He also hopes to see the sport take off more in the United States among fight fans, who have turned UFC into a multi-billion dollar business.
“If you ask fighters about muay thai, they’ll say it’s the most exciting striking sport in the world,” Lessei said. “MMA fans, they want to see striking. The average (MMA fan) doesn’t like to see the ground game. And then you have muay thai which is only striking. It’s the most beautiful and the most brutal striking sport that there is. It’s just unfortunate it hasn’t popped off.”