Noah Powell felt an immediate connection when the Ohio State University hockey program began recruiting him.
So, it felt natural for the 6-foot, 201-pound forward from Northbrook, Ill., to commit to the Big Ten Conference program with several ties to the Dubuque Fighting Saints.
Buckeyes assistant coach J.B. Bittner, who previously coached in Dubuque, took the lead role in recruiting Powell. The current roster includes former Saints standouts Stephen Halliday, Davis Burnside and Mark Cheremeta, and Dubuque defenseman Theo Wallberg previously committed to Ohio State for next season.
“The thing that really stood out was they got to know me the best right away,” said Powell, a 4.0 student in the classroom. “Coach Bittner was very personable and relatable, the whole staff was awesome, and I really appreciated the way they worked to get to know me and my family as I went along the recruiting process.
“I’m super excited. It’s a really good school with great facilities and a great hockey program, and it’s close to home.”
Powell, 17, has contributed one goal, one assist, six penalty minutes and a plus-1 rating in eight games as a USHL rookie. He posted 12 goals and 24 points in 17 games for the Chicago Mission 16U team last season after registering 31 goals and 74 points in 72 games over the two previous campaigns with Minnesota prep school powerhouse Shattuck St. Mary’s.
Powell has already made a strong impression on first-year Saints coach Kirk MacDonald.
“He’s a kid who just works his bag off in the gym, and he wants to get better every day and learn what it takes to be a successful hockey player,” MacDonald said. “He’s a big, physical kid with a lot of offensive talent. He’s a little raw right now, but it’s his first year in the USHL and it’s a big adjustment.
“He’s going to have a ton of success in this league as a really strong power forward who gets to the net, scores some big goals and is really physical on the forecheck. There’s no reason to think he can’t do the exact same thing at Ohio State down the line.”
The daily grind of the USHL can be overwhelming for a rookie. But MacDonald sees in Powell an insatiable work ethic that will serve him well into the future.
“He always wants to get better and be the best player he can be,” MacDonald said. “Guys like that will always find a way.”
With his college choice already out of the way, Powell said he plans to focus on being prepared for his arrival in Columbus, whether it comes next season or further down the road.
“I’ve learned so much here in Dubuque already just by playing with older guys,” Powell said. “You learn a lot of lessons almost every day. It’s a lot different than what I was used to, for sure, but it’s also really exciting.
“I just want to keep working hard and soaking in as much information as I can so I will be ready for Ohio State when I get there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.