Riese Gaber pretty much expects the Dubuque Fighting Saints to have a battle on their hands every time they play Madison, regardless of the Capitols’ record.
Gaber scored a pair of pivotal goals Friday morning to lead the Saints to a 4-3 victory over Madison at the regular-season-opening USHL Fall Classic in Cranberry Township, Penn. Last season, Dubuque went 6-1 against the Capitols, who missed the playoffs, in a series that featured six one-goal decisions.
“They always give us really good games,” said Gaber, a second-year forward who has three goals and an assist in two games. “We just know we have to stay true to our game and keep playing and it’ll work out in the end.
“We knew this would be a tough test and it was going to be one of those games against Madison. But I’m proud of how the guys battled and came out on top in the end. The biggest thing is we’re playing with a lot of confidence right now.”
Dubuque swept its two games at the Fall Classic after a 4-0 preseason. The Saints play Madison in their home opener at Mystique Community Ice Center a week from today.
“The players have seen the benefit of putting in the work and sticking together, which is what being part of the Fighting Saints is all about,” coach Oliver David said. “The effort they put in over the weekend was fantastic, and the execution was fantastic, too. You want to be known for that kind of effort and execution.”
Aidan McCarthy stopped 27 of 30 shots for his first Junior hockey victory, while the Saints finished with 37 shots. Dubuque went 0-for-3 with the man-advantage, and Madison went 1-for-5.
“It’s a big milestone, and it’s huge to be able to get it out of the way in my first game, so I can move forward,” McCarthy, 18, said. “I’m proud of all the guys and the effort they gave in front of me. They battled hard in the defensive zone and came up with some clutch goals at the other end.”
For the second straight day, the Saints surrendered an early first-period goal. Reid Pabich converted a Kristof Papp centering feed on a short 2-on-1 to put the Capitols ahead at the 3:55 mark.
Also for the second straight day, Gaber answered an early goal. Dubuque defenseman Braden Doyle prevented a Madison clearing attempt, Mark Cheremeta corralled the puck and moved it to Matt Kopperud in the right face-off circle. Kopperud slid a perfect pass through the slot to Gaber, who fired a quick shot past goalie Simon Latkoczy at 12:53 of the first period.
The Saints took their first lead of the game at 3:06 of the second period during a delayed penalty call for a Ricky Lyle hit from behind on Antonio Venuto. Ryan Beck weaved his way through defenders high in the zone before wiring a shot through a Reggie Millette screen and past Latkoczy.
“We were in the offensive zone a lot, and I thought we dominated play at times, so it was kind of just a matter of time before we got one,” Beck said. “Fortunately, I was lucky enough to get it. I had a lane, Reggie set a great screen, and the goalie never saw it.”
But the Capitols responded 2:44 later on a Cole Kodsi wraparound goal that required video replay for confirmation.
Dubuque took a 3-2 lead at 8:15 of the third period on Dylan Jackson’s second goal of the season. Stephen Halliday gathered a loose puck behind the Madison net and centered a pass to an area just above the goal crease, and Jackson rung it off the crossbar and into the net.
Gaber scored the eventual game-winner while shorthanded at the 9:42 mark. Gaber picked up a rebound behind his own net and skated coast-to-coast. He cut across the ice and beat Latkoczy with a slick backhander for a 4-2 lead.
Carson Bantle needed just 18 seconds to respond on the power play and pull the Capitols back within a goal. Madison pulled the goaltender for a sixth attacker and enjoyed a late power play, but couldn’t solve McCarthy again.