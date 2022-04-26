The Muskegon Lumberjacks scored three power play goals for the second straight night en route to a 6-1 home victory over Cedar Rapids on Tuesday and a two-game sweep of their USHL Eastern Conference playoff series.
Chase Clark made 33 saves, and the third-seeded Lumberjacks got goals from six different sources in the blowout win over the sixth-seeded RoughRiders, who qualified for the playoffs on the final night of the regular season.
Muskegon will play Dubuque in the best-of-3 second round, which begins Friday night in Muskegon. Games 2 and 3 will be played Sunday and Monday at Mystique Community Ice Center. Tickets will go on sale today.
Madison 5, Youngstown 3 — At Youngstown, Ohio: Jake Dunlap scored twice in the third period to lead the No. 5-seeded Capitols to a series sweep. Madison, which made the playoffs for the first time since re-entering the USHL in 2014, meets No. 1 seeded and defending Clark Cup champion Chicago in the second round.
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Waterloo 3, Lincoln 2 — At Lincoln, Neb.: Garrett Schifsky, Gavin Lindberg and Tucker Ness scored in the first period and No. 6-seeded Waterloo held on for a series-evening victory over the third-seeded Stars. Game 3 is tonight in Lincoln, and the winner advances to play second-seeded Sioux City in the second round this weekend.
Omaha 4, Fargo 2 — At Omaha, Neb.: Fourth-seeded Omaha won its first playoff series since 2010 and advanced to play Anderson Cup champion Tri-City in the second round this weekend. Evan Werner broke a 1-1 tie 5:59 into the second period and scored an insurance goal midway through the third. Fargo was the defending Western Conference playoff champion.